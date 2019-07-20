Everywhere You Can Get Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

Today is National Ice Cream Day, the perfect food holiday. Why? Ice cream is delicious enough to be a Hall-of-Fame-level food and tons of restaurants and stores participate in the sweet celebration. And, unlike burgers or caviar (National Caviar Day was last Tuesday!), ice cream is cheap enough that restaurants are willing to hook you up.
National Ice Cream Day arrives on Sunday, July 21, and there's more free ice cream that a person can put down in a single day (that's not exactly intended to be a challenge). If you're celebrating, you don't want to waste precious time figuring out where the treats are hidden, you just want to eat ice cream. The below list will help you sort through all the noise to find the absolute best freebies and deals available on National Ice Cream Day, from local shops to chains like Baskin-Robbins, Dippin' Dots, Nutella, and Carvel.
Check back often. The list will be updated throughout the day.
Get Your Bubble Tea in Hot Pot Form
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day
Carvel
The deal: It's BOGO time. Grab a BOGO cup or cone of soft serve in honor of National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 21
CREAM
The deal: Buy a scoop, get a scoop for free at participating locations.
When: July 21-22
Dippin' Dots
The deal: Stop in for a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating locations. Each location will only be serving the offer for two hours, so check with your local shop to find out when you can swing by.
When: July 21
Potbelly
The deal: Get a free large hand-dipped milkshake with the purchase of any entrée. Just mention National Ice Cream Day at the counter to get the goods.
When: July 21
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Bank error in your favor. Make a purchase, get a free scoop of ice cream.
When: July 21
Dylan’s Candy Bar
The deal: Mention the holiday to get a free scoop of ice cream. No purchase required.
When: July 21, 2-4pm
Nékter Juice Bar
The deal: Use Nékter's app to get BOGO orders of Skoop, the shop's vegan and dairy-free ice cream alternative.
When: July 21
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
The deal: My/Mo is teaming up with UNIQLO to serve free mochi ice cream at UNIQLO locations across the country. The freebies will be dished out at locations in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC.
When: July 21
Johnny Rockets
The deal: Order an entrée and you'll be set up with a free milkshake.
When: July 21
Godiva
The deal: Boutique and cafe locations will be offering a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on all soft serve ice cream and parfait orders.
When: July 21
goPuff
The deal: The convenience store delivery app is offering a free pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream with any purchase of at least $20. The service has a flat delivery fee of $1.95.
When: Noon on July 21 through noon on July 22
PetSmart
The deal: Stop into a PetSmart to get some free ice cream for your pooch. You'll get a free, dog-friendly ice cream with a dog biscuit on top.
When: July 20-21
Pilot Flying J
The deal: It's not ice cream, but it is a sweet treat. The roadside pit stop just launched a Cinnabon Cookie Frosting Sandwich. Use the Pilot Flying J app to get a BOGO offer on the dessert sandwiches.
When: July 21-28
Sensodyne
The deal: Yeah, the toothpaste people. It's taking advantage of National Ice Cream Day with a giveaway. Tweet #SensodyneforIceCream with an ice cream cone emoji and they'll give a whole lot of people same-day delivery of a pint of ice cream, toothpaste, soft pack cooler, and an insulated tumbler. You have to be in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, or Philadelphia to take advantage of the offer.
When: July 21
Nutella Cafe
The deal: Locations in New York and Chicago will give the first 50 customers a free Frozen Nutella Pop. Everyone after the first 50 will get a complimentary scoop of gelato.
When: July 21
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
The deal: The Florida-based chain is serving up BOGO ice cream at participating locations.
When: July 21, 1-6pm
Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Day
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Grab two pre-packaged pints of ice cream for just $7.99.
When: July 21
LongHorn Steakhouse
The deal: For a limited time, the steakhouse is serving a Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. It's a bit tongue in cheek -- á la Wendy's -- because LongHorn is saying this is the only time its steaks will ever be frozen. The ice cream is seasoned with the restaurant's Char seaoning and includes bits of steak and swirls of bourbon caramel. It's $3.99 and only available at restaurants in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Cleveland, Miami, and Tampa.
When: Ongoing
Nékter Juice Bar
The deal: Use Nékter's app to get BOGO orders of Skoop, the shop's vegan and dairy-free ice cream alternative.
When: July 21
Dream Pops
The deal: The plant-based ice cream with inventive flavors is offering 25% off your order with the code #ICECREAMDAY on National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 21
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text "SCOOPS" to 64827 to get a buck off any pint of Ultimate Scoops. The deal will be texted to you on July 21
When: July 21-28
Graeter’s Ice Cream
The deal: To celebrate its 149th birthday, you can get a cone for $1.49.
When: July 21
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Get free delivery through DoorDash on orders of $10 or more.
When: Through July 31
Local Deals on National Ice Cream Day
ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant - New York, New York
The deal: The restaurant at Conrad New York Downtown will offer BOGO gelato bowls all day.
When: July 21
Bennett's Ice Cream - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Take $1 off any ice cream item from the team that still makes its on ice cream on site.
When: July 21, 12-7pm
BIVE - New York, New York
The deal: The ice cream shop that mixes superfoods into the sweetness is offering a free extra scoop or cone upgrade for the holiday.
When: July 21
Cantina Laredo - Bloomington, Minnesota
The deal: Get a free scoop with the purchase of any kids’ entrèe.
When: July 21
Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit Shop - New York, New York
The deal: Load up on free toppings with any order of soft serve for National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 21
Pinstripes - Cleveland, Ohio
The deal: To celebrate a full year in Cleveland, Pinstripes is offering any guest who mentions the anniversary a $1 glass of wine or a $1 scoop of gelato.
When: Through July 31
Trejo's Coffee & Donuts - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Buy a Trejo Coneado and get one free at Machete's shop in LA.
When: July 21
Other Deals on National Ice Cream Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Burger King
The deal: The fast-food chain is now serving Crispy Tacos for just a buck.
When: For a limited time
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for Wings Tuesday, which it recently brought back.
When: Ongoing, every Tuesday
Domino's
The deal: Take 50% off any menu-priced pizza when you order through its website or mobile app. No code is required, just click where it says 50% off on the website.
When: July 15-21
Wendy's
The deal: For its Baconfest, Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and free delivery when you place a $10 order through DoorDash and use the code "BACONFEST."
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: With the promo code "180649," you can get $5 off any two medium pizzas.
When: July 15-29
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
Islands
The deal: Use this coupon to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Use it to celebrate whatever food holiday -- real or otherwise -- you choose.
When: Through July 31
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Every location is offering a small or large Chill Zone beverage or the frozen Hyperfreeze for $.79.
When: Through September 3
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.