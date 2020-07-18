News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream Today for National Ice Cream Day There's nothing better than a whole day dedicated to ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day arrives today -- Sunday, July 19. Of course, you probably don't need much encouragement to indulge in a frozen treat in the middle of July. However, National Ice Ice Cream Day -- the highlight of National Ice Cream Month -- brings with it a deluge of deals on the frozen goodies, even with so many places closed for dine-in service around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are nonetheless loads of ways you can get your hands on delicious ice cream with offers from places like Baskin-Robbins, Insomnia Cookies, Dairy Queen, Burger King, and loads of other national chains and local shops. Just be sure to look up your favorite shop's hours (they may be different these days) and safety procedures before you head out. Oh, and don't forget to stay six feet apart from your fellow ice cream fiends while waiting in line for your free cone. Cool off with our running list of all the best deals to be found on National Ice Cream Day below. You'll have some rapidly melting cookies & cream running down your hand in no time. Hell, if there's a day for double-fisting ice cream cones with huge, precarious swirls, it's today. You know what to do.

Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Grab a free regular scoop of ice cream when you place an order of at least $15 through DoorDash. Use the code "BASKINSCOOP."

When: July 19 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get BOGO Monster'wiches, the cookie chain's new ice cream sandwiches.

When: July 19 Coolhaus

The deal: There will be 20,000 "One Free Item Coupons" that can be redeemed at Publix grocery stores starting July 18. They're first-come, first-serve and available at the link above.

When: July 18-19 Cold Stone Creamery

The deal: Get a free Creation when you buy one online through your My Cold Stone Club Rewards account using the code "ICECREAM."

When: Through July 23

Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Day Dairy Queen

The deal: Take $1 off any size Dipped Cone (with the exception of kid cones) for National Ice Cream Day.

When: July 19 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: Through August 2 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: Through July 31 Godiva

The deal: At reopened locations, you can get buy-one-get-one-50% off on soft serve and sundaes.

When: July 19 Whole Foods

The deal: Trim 35% off ice cream and frozen treats if you're a Prime Member.

When: July 19 goPuff

The deal: Get any two pints of Ben & Jerry's or Talenti ice cream for $6.

When: July 19 Cumberland Farms

The deal: Text "SCOOPS" to 64827 to get a dollar off a pint of Ultimate Scoops at Cumberland Farms.

When: July 19-21 Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Through July 30 Friendly's

The deal: To celebrate its birthday and National Ice Cream Day, any BFF club member can get a single ice cream cone for 85 cents.

When: July 18-19 Bubbies Ice Cream

The deal: Go to Whole Foods for some Bubbies and you'll find it's 35% off on National Ice Cream Day.

When: July 19 Hudsonville Ice Cream

The deal: Place an order for ice cream online and use the code "FREESPADE" to get a free ice cream spade.

When: Through July 19 Coconut Bliss

The deal: The plant-based ice cream company will give you 15% off your online order (minimum of three items) with the code "BLISSDAY15."

When: July 17-19 Cosmik

The deal: The organic space ice cream company is offering NYC and national delivery. You can trim 20% off your order with the code "ICECREAMDAY."

When: Through July 31 Yogurtland

The deal: Real Rewards members will get double points on any takeout order.

When: July 19 Pressed Juicery

The deal: Take 50% off Freeze and Frozen mini cups all day.

When: July 19 Ripple

The deal: The vegan ice cream company is offering buy-one-get-one-50% off on four-packs and six-packs of its ice cream pints.

When: July 19 The Ice Cream Shop

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Grubhub on National Ice Cream Day.

When: July 19 Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve So Delicious ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27

Local Deals for National Ice Cream Day L'Arte del Gelato - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a BOGO deal on cups and cones at its location in the Chelsea Market. It's open for in-store pickup or delivery of pints.

When: July 19 FM Kitchen & Bar - Houston, Texas

The deal: Get a Mexican Coke, Fanta or Saint Arnold Root Beer Float to go for $6.

When: Ongoing Fornino - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: Get free toppings at the Brooklyn Bridge Park location on your order of Blue Marble organic soft-serve ice cream.

When: July 19 New Territories NY - New York City, New York

The deal: In partnership with Stuffed Puffs, New Territories is offering a completely free scoop of Stuffed Puffs Ice Cream. It comes with graham cracker ice cream, chocolate and brownie bites, and a Stuffed Puff swirl. (It's free until close or until they run out of ice cream.)

When: July 19, noon-6pm Venchi - New York City, New York

The deal: Celebrate Ice Cream Day with a free scoop from noon to 2pm. Or you can take advantage of a BOGO offer all day. Just let them know you know the secret password "ICEDREAM."

When: July 19

