Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream Today for National Ice Cream Day
There's nothing better than a whole day dedicated to ice cream.
National Ice Cream Day arrives today -- Sunday, July 19. Of course, you probably don't need much encouragement to indulge in a frozen treat in the middle of July.
However, National Ice Ice Cream Day -- the highlight of National Ice Cream Month -- brings with it a deluge of deals on the frozen goodies, even with so many places closed for dine-in service around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are nonetheless loads of ways you can get your hands on delicious ice cream with offers from places like Baskin-Robbins, Insomnia Cookies, Dairy Queen, Burger King, and loads of other national chains and local shops. Just be sure to look up your favorite shop's hours (they may be different these days) and safety procedures before you head out. Oh, and don't forget to stay six feet apart from your fellow ice cream fiends while waiting in line for your free cone.
Cool off with our running list of all the best deals to be found on National Ice Cream Day below. You'll have some rapidly melting cookies & cream running down your hand in no time. Hell, if there's a day for double-fisting ice cream cones with huge, precarious swirls, it's today. You know what to do.
Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Grab a free regular scoop of ice cream when you place an order of at least $15 through DoorDash. Use the code "BASKINSCOOP."
When: July 19
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Get BOGO Monster'wiches, the cookie chain's new ice cream sandwiches.
When: July 19
Coolhaus
The deal: There will be 20,000 "One Free Item Coupons" that can be redeemed at Publix grocery stores starting July 18. They're first-come, first-serve and available at the link above.
When: July 18-19
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: Get a free Creation when you buy one online through your My Cold Stone Club Rewards account using the code "ICECREAM."
When: Through July 23
Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Day
Dairy Queen
The deal: Take $1 off any size Dipped Cone (with the exception of kid cones) for National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 19
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: Through August 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.
When: Through July 31
Godiva
The deal: At reopened locations, you can get buy-one-get-one-50% off on soft serve and sundaes.
When: July 19
Whole Foods
The deal: Trim 35% off ice cream and frozen treats if you're a Prime Member.
When: July 19
goPuff
The deal: Get any two pints of Ben & Jerry's or Talenti ice cream for $6.
When: July 19
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text "SCOOPS" to 64827 to get a dollar off a pint of Ultimate Scoops at Cumberland Farms.
When: July 19-21
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Through July 30
Friendly's
The deal: To celebrate its birthday and National Ice Cream Day, any BFF club member can get a single ice cream cone for 85 cents.
When: July 18-19
Bubbies Ice Cream
The deal: Go to Whole Foods for some Bubbies and you'll find it's 35% off on National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 19
Hudsonville Ice Cream
The deal: Place an order for ice cream online and use the code "FREESPADE" to get a free ice cream spade.
When: Through July 19
Coconut Bliss
The deal: The plant-based ice cream company will give you 15% off your online order (minimum of three items) with the code "BLISSDAY15."
When: July 17-19
Cosmik
The deal: The organic space ice cream company is offering NYC and national delivery. You can trim 20% off your order with the code "ICECREAMDAY."
When: Through July 31
Yogurtland
The deal: Real Rewards members will get double points on any takeout order.
When: July 19
Pressed Juicery
The deal: Take 50% off Freeze and Frozen mini cups all day.
When: July 19
Ripple
The deal: The vegan ice cream company is offering buy-one-get-one-50% off on four-packs and six-packs of its ice cream pints.
When: July 19
The Ice Cream Shop
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Grubhub on National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 19
Instacart
The deal: Buy any single-serve So Delicious ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.
When: Through September 27
Local Deals for National Ice Cream Day
L'Arte del Gelato - New York City, New York
The deal: Get a BOGO deal on cups and cones at its location in the Chelsea Market. It's open for in-store pickup or delivery of pints.
When: July 19
FM Kitchen & Bar - Houston, Texas
The deal: Get a Mexican Coke, Fanta or Saint Arnold Root Beer Float to go for $6.
When: Ongoing
Fornino - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Get free toppings at the Brooklyn Bridge Park location on your order of Blue Marble organic soft-serve ice cream.
When: July 19
New Territories NY - New York City, New York
The deal: In partnership with Stuffed Puffs, New Territories is offering a completely free scoop of Stuffed Puffs Ice Cream. It comes with graham cracker ice cream, chocolate and brownie bites, and a Stuffed Puff swirl. (It's free until close or until they run out of ice cream.)
When: July 19, noon-6pm
Venchi - New York City, New York
The deal: Celebrate Ice Cream Day with a free scoop from noon to 2pm. Or you can take advantage of a BOGO offer all day. Just let them know you know the secret password "ICEDREAM."
When: July 19
Other Deals Available on National Ice Cream Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: Use the chain's mobile app to get a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with a purchase.
When: Through July 21
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required.
When: July 15-31
Drizly
The deal: You choose between $5 off an order or free delivery, as long as you're a new user. Use the code "TEQUILADAY5."
When: Through July 25
Yoshinoya
The deal: The Japanese chain's new Donut Dippers are free to try with an order of at least $15 through DoorDash.
When: Through July 20
Taco Cabana
The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas to help you cool off, and each of them will only run you two bucks.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Fatburger/Fatburger & Buffalo's Express
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $20 on Postmates to get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.
When: July 13-19
Pollo Tropical
The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.
When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.
When: Every Tuesday
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.
When: Every Tuesday
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Elevation Burger
The deal: If you're ordering through UberEats, grab a free order of Regular Fries when you place an order for at least $20.
When: July 13-19
Besa mi Vino
The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."
When: Ongoing
