News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day National Ice Cream Day has arrived, and there's no better day to be in the mood to cool off.

It's going to be a good day. July 18 is National Ice Cream Day. If you follow along with national food holidays, you probably know the drill. If not, you're about to enter a world of free and discounted ice cream. Every National Ice Cream Day, loads of ice cream shops and restaurants dole out the good stuff on the cheap to celebrate (and bring you through their doors). Whether you're trying to hit up your favorite local spot or just want to grab a quick hit of soft serve, we can help you track down the best deals at places like Dairy Queen, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other shops. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Ice Cream Day.

Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day Friendly's

The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae.

When: Ongoing Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae.: Ongoing 16 Handles

The deal: Get three free ounces of soft serve with toppings when you scan the 16 Handles app in-store.

When: July 18 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase (no minimum at all) when you use the code "ICECREAMDAY."

When: Through July 18 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free medium Fribble if you're a member of the Sweet Rewards member program.

When: July 18 Blue Bunny

The deal: The ice cream company is opening $1,000 tabs at local ice cream parlors across the country to encourage people to swing by their local shop. Check the Blue Bunny site on Ice Cream Day to see which shops have open tabs and then head to your local favorite for a scoop on Blue Bunny.

When: July 18 The Ice Cream Shop on DoorDash

The deal: Get a free pint of ice cream on orders of at least $20. Use the code "ICECREAM."

When: July 18 Your Pie

The deal: The pizza shop will be offering a free scoop of gelato through its mobile app.

When: July 18 7-Eleven

The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.

When: July 1-31

Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Day Dairy Queen

The deal: Take $1 off any Dipped Cone through the DQ mobile app.

When: July 18 Take $1 off any Dipped Cone through the DQ mobile app.: July 18 Whole Foods

The deal: Get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats from Milk Bar to Jeni's and more. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional 10% off.

When: Through July 20 GoPuff

The deal: Get two Ben and Jerry's or Talenti pints for $8. You can also take 25% off a six-pack of Good Humor treats.

When: Through July 18 7-Eleven

The deal: It's not ice cream, but a Slurpee could be considered a distant cousin. Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

When: Through July 31 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get a Monster'wich (an ice cream sandwich with Insomnia cookies) or a Monster Cookie Sundae for $5.

When: Through July 31 Instacart

The deal: Spend $20 on Dreyer's ice cream products and get $5 off your order or free delivery.

When: Through July 31 ReThink

The deal: The ice cream company is offering a buy-six-get-two free deal on its website.

When: Through July 31 Yogurtland

The deal: If you're a Real Rewards member, you'll get triple points on National Ice Cream Day.

When: July 18 Yasso

The deal: Get free shipping on any order of the Greek frozen yogurt dessert snacks.

When: Through July 31 Salt & Straw

The deal: Get free shipping on Salt & Straw's ice cream.

When: July 18 Carvel

The deal: Buy one of Carvel's new Churro-inspired ice cream treats and get a card with a "surprise offer" for something else at Carvel.

When: July 18 Pressed Juicery

The deal: Get a size-1 plant-based soft serve with up to three toppings for $2.

When: July 18 Marco Sweets & Spices

The deal: Take 20% off ice cream orders at the Marco's site with the code "JULY20."

When: Through July 20

Local Deals on National Ice Cream Day Ice Cream Jubilee - Washington, DC

The deal: Get a free scoop from Ice Cream Jubilee at The Yard when you pledge to get the COVID-19 vaccine. You'll have to register your pledge by July 17 at the linked site, though.

When: July 18, 1-3 pm Get a free scoop from Ice Cream Jubilee at The Yard when you pledge to get the COVID-19 vaccine. You'll have to register your pledge by July 17 at the linked site, though.: July 18, 1-3 pm OddFellows Ice Cream Co. - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: The first 50 people in line at the Chestnut Hill and Domino Park locations will get a scoop on the house.

When: July 18 Rori's Artisanal Creamery - Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Montecito, Carpinteria, and Camarillo, California

The deal: Buy a scoop of ice cream and get a second scoop for a child for free.

When: July 18, hours will vary by location

Other Deals on National Ice Cream Day Chili's

The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.

When: Through July 31 July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.: Through July 31 Smashburger

The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.

When: Through August 29 Dunkin'

The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.

When: Through July 20 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Take 10% off online orders with the code "ONLINE10." You have to order through the Cracker Barrel site to get the discount.

When: Through July 31

