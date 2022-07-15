Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

Westend61/Getty Images

There are few days on the calendar that are a bad day to eat ice cream. There are, however, days that are especially good days for a cold treat. This is one of those days. National Ice Cream Day lands on July 17. It's hot out. There are deals all over the country. And ice cream is good. You can't lose. If you're looking for a good deal, you're going to find discounts on ice cream at spots like Dairy Queen, Marble Slab, and other favorites. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Ice Cream Day.

Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day Carvel

The deal: Grab a BOGO deal on a small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve.

When: July 17 Norms Restaurants

The deal: The California-based diner chain is offering a free scoop of Thrifty ice cream with any $15 dine-in purchase.

When: July 15-17

Ice Cream Deals on National Ice Cream Day Dairy Queen

The deal: Get $1 off any Dipped Cone (except kid cones).

When: July 17 Whole Foods

The deal: Ice cream and other frozen treats are 25% off to celebrate the ice cream-related festivities in July. If you're a Prime member, you get an additional 10% off.

When: Through July 19 Goldbelly

The deal: Its annual ice cream sale party sale is on. Take up to 30% off ice cream products from places like Graeter's, Bassetts, Cream & Sugar, La Newyorkina, and more.

When: Through July 17 Gopuff

The deal: The delivery service is offering two pints of Ben & Jerry's or Talenti ice cream for $9.

When: July 17 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31 Brave Robot / Kroger

The deal: Try the animal-free ice cream, sold at Kroger stores nationwide. This month, you can buy five pints and get one for free. That includes all Brave Robot pints and its ice cream sandwich collaboration with Coolhaus.

When: Through July 24 Alden's Organic Ice Cream

The deal: Take $1 off any Alden's Organic Ice Cream or Dairy Free product in July.

When: Through July 31 McConnell's Fine Ice Cream

The deal: Stop into a store to get a bonus scoop added to a single cup or cone.

When: July 17 McConnell's Fine Ice Cream

The deal: If you're shopping online, take 20% off an order with the code "NICD2022."

When: July 16-17 Pressed

The deal: Visit your local Pressed Freeze location to get a size 1 freeze for $3.

When: July 17 Yogurtland

The deal: Rewards program members get triple points for in-store and online orders.

When: July 17

Local Deals for National Ice Cream Day The Dolly Llama - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Buy an ice cream cone or cup and get a second for half price.

When: July 17 Dylan's Candy Bar - East Hampton, New York; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles, California; and New York City, New York

The deal: Spend $25 in-store and get a free scoop of ice cream.

When: Through July 17 Harry Potter New York Flagship Store - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a free Butterbeer Ice Cream in the Butterbeer Bar. That's it. That's the deal. One per person until they run out.

When: July 17 KIND - Seattle, Washington

The deal: KIND is hosting a pop-up to give away free Kind Frozen Treat Bars and free plants. The ice cream truck will be at West Lake Park.

When: July 17 Klondike - Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; and New York City, New York

The deal: The ice cream sandwich company is hosting a pop-up ice cream event in all three cities to celebrate its 100th anniversary. In New York, you'll find them in Washington Square Park. In Chicago, the company will be perched at the Navy Pier. For Los Angeles, the hub is the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

When: July 17 Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge - New York City, New York

The deal: Get the Strawberry Pink Sundae for $5 through National Ice Cream Day. It features strawberry gelato, whipped cream, and pink toppings.

When: July 15-17 Tipsy Scoop - New York City, New York

The deal: The first 25 customers at the locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, or Long Beach will get a free scoop of its re-launched Frose sorbet.

When: July 17 Whole Foods - Austin, Texas; Brooklyn, New York; and Los Angeles, California

The deal: Try a taco-inspired ice cream creation from Camila Alves McConaughey for free at select locations. In Austin, it's the store at 525 N Lamar Blvd. In Los Angeles, it's the one at 3401 W Olive Ave. In New York, you're headed to 214 3rd St.

When: July 17

Contests to Get Free Ice Cream Alden's Organic Ice Cream

The deal: It is giving away 100 free scoops to 20 different people in giveaways through the company's Instagram and Facebook pages.

When: July 17

Other Food Deals on National Ice Cream Day Metro Diner

The deal: It is bringing back its Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which is a salad that is topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. It'll run you $15.

When: Through August 21 Del Taco

The deal: Get a $1 order of medium or small Crinkle Cut Fries with any purchase.

When: July 13-19 Fatburger

The deal: Get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase made in-store or online. You'll have to mention the promo or drop in the code "FrenchFryDay22" to get the goods.

When: Through July 19 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Dine-in and order an entrée to take home a free made-from-scratch Lasagne.

When: Through July 18 KFC

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.

When: Through July 24 Elevation Burger

The deal: Get a free order of French Fries with any purchase made through Grubhub.

When: Through July 19 Bonchon

The deal: Get free delivery all month.

When: Through July 31 Pokeworks

The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.

When: Through July 31