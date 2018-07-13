Everywhere You Can Get Free Ice Cream in NYC for National Ice Cream Day

Everyone's favorite food holiday has arrived. Sunday, July 15, is National Ice Cream Day, an excellent excuse to eat even more ice cream than you normally would in the sweltering summer heat.
In New York City, there are tons of places to find free ice cream in celebration of one of mankind's greatest creations. There are also plenty of options to try something weird and unexpected, like mochi or beer-infused ice cream.
Here are all the places in NYC offering free and cheap ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day
Dairy Queen
The deal: If you download the DQ mobile app, you'll automatically be given a coupon for a free small Blizzard at New York-area DQs. Here are the details.
When: Ongoing
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
The deal: Get a taste of the collision of mochi dough and ice cream at the Winky Lux Clubhouse at 69 Ludlow St. If you know you're stopping in you can RSVP here.
When: July 15, 11am-5pm
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: For National Ice Cream Day, you can get buy-one-get-one-free ice cream cones, buy-one-get-one $0.99 sundaes, and $2 off medium milkshakes if you download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.
When: July 15
Dippin' Dots
The deal: Participating locations are offering a free mini cup. No purchase necessary. You just have to figure out what time your local shop is doing the promo. Then you'll be enjoying the ice cream of the future.
When: July 15 (times vary by location)
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Perks members (just download the mobile app) are getting a free ice cream sandwich with any purchase in the days leading up to National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 12-14
Carvel
The deal: All flavors are available in the shop's buy-one-get-one-free deal on soft serve cones and cups.
When: July 15
Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Day
Arby's
The deal: The meat mountain is offering $1 Coke floats all month long.
When: All of July
Whole Foods
The deal: Every Whole Foods Market is offering a deal on Ben & Jerry's and Talenti ice cream pints. You can get any two of either brand for $6. Plus, Amazon Prime Members get an additional 10% off. You should try not to open your pint with a knife, though.
When: July 13 - 15
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text the word "SCOOPS" to 64827 and get $1 off any Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream at Cumberland Farms.
When: July 15
Other National Ice Cream Day Specials in New York
Melt Bakery and Sam Adams
The deal: Since beer ice cream is now legal in New York state, you can celebrate Ice Cream Day with something special and a little alcoholic. Melt is using the brewery's new Sam '76 for an ice cream that will sit between a pair of peanut butter cookies.
When: July 6-August 2
Davey's Ice Cream and Angry Orchard
The deal: Davey's is giving Angry Orchard's Rosé Cider an ice cream twist at all of its New York locations, as well as at Angry Orchard's Walden cidery. Pick up either the Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet or the Rosé CreamCider.
When: July 13-15
More Ice Cream Deals?
If you know of National Ice Cream Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
