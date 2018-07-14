Dairy Queen Is Giving Everyone Free Blizzards for National Ice Cream Month

Fast food restaurants want to get to know you. There's a trend toward offering alluring perks for downloading a restaurant's mobile app. Both McDonald's and Wendy's have offered free or incredibly cheap burgers if you drop into a location and use the app. Now, Dairy Queen is joining, and you're getting a free Blizzard because of it.
When you sign up for the app, giving out your name, email, and phone number, Dairy Queen will load your account with a coupon for a free small Blizzard of your choice. (This may help you decide what to get, even if it doesn't include newer flavors like the bizarrely-named Oreo Fireworks Blizzard.) You don't even have to buy anything when you stop in. Just pick up your Blizzard, turn it upside down, and be on your merry way.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
The freebie is only valid at participating locations, which excludes all shops in Texas and Canada. The promotion is ongoing, but your coupon will expire seven days after you sign up for the app. So, don't be pokey about filling your belly full of Blizzard. After you've taken advantage of the giveaway, Dairy Queen says your account will be loaded with other deals through the rest of National Ice Cream Month and beyond.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.