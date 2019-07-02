Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

It's Rex Manning Day times 100. 31 days of Christmas. Bobby Bonilla Day spread out over an entire century.
That's the level of excitement you should have about National Ice Cream Month, which is cause for celebration. All July long, you'll find sweet, sweet deals that fill your mouth with ice cream on the cheap. The frozen festivities will peak with the arrival of National Ice Cream Day on July 21, which is the apex of the ice cream fervor.
Below you'll find our running list of all the delicious popular ice cream shots -- like Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone Creamery, and more -- are scooping up in honor of ice cream's big month of helping you endure the summer heat. Check back here throughout the month for additional deals and freebies as they're announced.
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Sign up for BR's app for the first time and you'll get served a free regular-sized scoop for joining.
When: Ongoing
Carvel
The deal: It's BOGO time. Grab a BOGO cup or cone of soft serve in honor of National Ice Cream Day.
When: July 21
CREAM
The deal: Buy a scoop, get a scoop for free at participating locations.
When: July 21-22
Nékter Juice Bar
The deal: Use Nékter's app to get BOGO orders of Skoop, the shop's vegan and dairy-free ice cream alternative.
When: July 21
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
The deal: My/Mo is teaming up with UNIQLO to serve free mochi ice cream at UNIQLO locations across the country. The freebies will be dished out at locations in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC.
When: July 21
Godiva
The deal: Boutique and cafe locations will be offering a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on all soft serve ice cream and parfait orders.
When: July 21
PetSmart
The deal: Stop into a PetSmart to get some free ice cream for your pooch. You'll get a free, dog-friendly ice cream with a dog biscuit on top.
When: July 20-21
Hwy 55
The deal: You'll be set up with a free milkshake when you download the My Hwy 55 app.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: Sign up for My Cold Stone Club Rewards to get a coupon for a BOGO Creation.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Get a free Pizookie (a deep-dish-inspired cookie) when you sign up for the restaurant's Premier Rewards Plus program.
When: Ongoing
Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Month
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: July 1-28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: July 1-August 4
Humphry Slocombe
The deal: The San Francisco-based ice cream shop is offering 15% off online pints when purchased through Goldbelly.
When: July 1-15
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Treat yourself to a complimentary slice of cheesecake when you order through DoorDash. Use the promo code "OREO" when you spend at least $17.76. It's not ice cream, but it's a sweet treat.
When: July 3-7
