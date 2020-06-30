Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month
There's a damn fine reason to celebrate every day.
Social distancing is going to play a big part in the summer, making it quite different from pretty much every other summer when the only social distancing taking place was when someone was just too close on a hot day. But the need for masks and a little space can't eradicate our love of ice cream on a hot day.
July is National Ice Cream Month, and it's not hard to see why. You could make the argument that the month when you most want ice cream is "all of them" or you could argue that it's a three-way tie between June, July, and August. However you rank the months, it's clear that July is a good time to be wolfing down ice cream by the double scoop. Fortunately, there are many ice cream purveyors offering up good deals to keep you in ice cream all month long. You'll find offers from Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Sonic, Ben & Jerry's, and many other lovely places you'll want to visit multiple times as the temperatures rise into unspeakable numbers.
Here are the best deals you'll find for National Ice Cream Month.
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time to get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Month
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: July 8 - August 2
Jack in the Box
The deal: Make a purchase in the Jack app to get a free vanilla shake with any purchase.
When: July 4
goPuff
The deal: Get two pints of Ben & Jerry's for $10 through the convenience store delivery service.
When: Through July 5
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Through July 28
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and Carvel will throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double sundaes.
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: When you join the excellently named Slab Happy Rewards, you get a $5 reward after making your first purchase.
When: Ongoing
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals on Treats During National Ice Cream Month
Godiva
The deal: Take 25% off any purchase of at least $100 on the site. You can also get free shipping on any order over $15.
When: July 2-5
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Get 20% off any item online with the code "FLAG20." If you're ordering to have your cookies by the Fourth of July, you'll need to place that order by July 1 to get your treats in time.
When: Through July 5
Bakers Square
The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.
When: Every Wednesday
O’Charleys
The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.
When: Every Wednesday
Drizly
The deal: You choose between $5 off an order or free delivery, as long as you're a new user. Use the code "TEQUILADAY5."
When: July 20-25
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.)
When: Ongoing
