News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month There's a damn fine reason to celebrate every day.

Social distancing is going to play a big part in the summer, making it quite different from pretty much every other summer when the only social distancing taking place was when someone was just too close on a hot day. But the need for masks and a little space can't eradicate our love of ice cream on a hot day. July is National Ice Cream Month, and it's not hard to see why. You could make the argument that the month when you most want ice cream is "all of them" or you could argue that it's a three-way tie between June, July, and August. However you rank the months, it's clear that July is a good time to be wolfing down ice cream by the double scoop. Fortunately, there are many ice cream purveyors offering up good deals to keep you in ice cream all month long. You'll find offers from Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Sonic, Ben & Jerry's, and many other lovely places you'll want to visit multiple times as the temperatures rise into unspeakable numbers. Here are the best deals you'll find for National Ice Cream Month.

Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time to get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.

When: Ongoing

Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Month Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: July 8 - August 2 Jack in the Box

The deal: Make a purchase in the Jack app to get a free vanilla shake with any purchase.

When: July 4 goPuff

The deal: Get two pints of Ben & Jerry's for $10 through the convenience store delivery service.

When: Through July 5 Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Through July 28 Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and Carvel will throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: When you join the excellently named Slab Happy Rewards, you get a $5 reward after making your first purchase.

When: Ongoing Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.

When: Ongoing

Other Deals on Treats During National Ice Cream Month Godiva

The deal: Take 25% off any purchase of at least $100 on the site. You can also get free shipping on any order over $15.

When: July 2-5 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Get 20% off any item online with the code "FLAG20." If you're ordering to have your cookies by the Fourth of July, you'll need to place that order by July 1 to get your treats in time.

When: Through July 5 Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Drizly

The deal: You choose between $5 off an order or free delivery, as long as you're a new user. Use the code "TEQUILADAY5."

When: July 20-25 BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.)

When: Ongoing