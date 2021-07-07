News

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month, giving you an excuse to eat ice cream every day.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 7/7/2021 at 6:46 PM

National Ice Cream Month Deals 2021
Photo courtesy of Rori's Artisanal Creamery

It's hot out. It's really hot out. You don't need an excuse to indulge in a cold treat. 

If you feel like you do need an excuse, the food holiday deities have gifted you an entire month of ice cream-based celebration. July is National Ice Cream Month. (Also, July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.) So, there's a free reason to celebrate the frozen dairy treat. Additionally, there are discounts on ice cream and a few freebies out there for you to enjoy. You'll find deals at Milk Bar, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other restaurants and stores throughout the month.

To make sure you're fully stocked, we've got the scoop on all of the best ice cream deals available throughout July. Check back often. This list will be updated regularly with new deals as they kick-off. 

Free Ice Cream During National Ice Cream Month

7-Eleven
The deal: Ok. It's not ice cream, but it is a cold treat. 7-Eleven celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month. 
When: July 1-31

Friendly's
The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae.
When: Ongoing

Friendly's
The deal: Get a free medium Fribble if you're a member of the Sweet Rewards member program. 
When: July 18

ReThink Ice Cream
The deal: The ice cream company is offering a buy-six-get-two free deal on its website. 
When: Through July 31

National Ice Cream month deals 2021
SALLY ANSCOMBE/MOMENT/GETTY IMAGES

Ice Cream Deals During National Ice Cream Month

Whole Foods
The deal: Get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats from Milk Bar to Jeni's and more. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional 10% off. 
When: July 7-20

Milk Bar
The deal: Get a $1 soft serve with B'day Crumb for National Birthday Do Over Month, inviting everyone to celebrate the birthday they didn't get to celebrate like normal last year. 
When: July 6

Goldbelly
The deal: Use the company's Annual Ice Cream Sale to get some ice cream sent to your doorstep. Take 30% off ice cream like Graeter's, La Newyorkina, Bassett's, and Life Raft Treats. 
When: Through July 10

GoPuff
The deal: Get two Ben and Jerry's or Talenti pints for $8. You can also take 25% off a six-pack of Good Humor treats. 
When: July 12-18

Instacart
The deal: Spend $20 on Dreyer's ice cream products and get $5 off your order or free delivery. 
When: Through July 31

Yasso
The deal: Get free shipping on any order of the Greek frozen yogurt dessert snacks. 
When: Through July 31

Salt & Straw
The deal: Get free shipping on Salt & Straw's ice cream. 
When: July 18

7-Eleven
The deal: So, we're going to include some other treats here in case you get burned out on ice cream in July. Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers. 
When: Through July 31

Jollibee
The deal: More treats. To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a free Peach Mango Pie with any order placed through the app. Use the code "JoyOnline."
When: Through July 12

national ice cream month deals 2021
Photo courtesy of ReThink Ice Cream

Local Deals During National Ice Cream Month

Rori's Artisanal Creamery - Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Montecito, Carpinteria, and Camarillo, California
The deal: Buy a scoop of ice cream and get a second scoop for a child for free. 
When: July 18, hours will vary by location

Other Deals Available During National Ice Cream Month

Smashburger
The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase. 
When: Through August 29

Dunkin'
The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2. 
When: Through July 20

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.