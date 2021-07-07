Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

To make sure you're fully stocked, we've got the scoop on all of the best ice cream deals available throughout July. Check back often. This list will be updated regularly with new deals as they kick-off.

If you feel like you do need an excuse, the food holiday deities have gifted you an entire month of ice cream-based celebration. July is National Ice Cream Month. (Also, July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.) So, there's a free reason to celebrate the frozen dairy treat. Additionally, there are discounts on ice cream and a few freebies out there for you to enjoy. You'll find deals at Milk Bar, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other restaurants and stores throughout the month.

It's hot out. It's really hot out. You don't need an excuse to indulge in a cold treat.

ReThink Ice Cream The deal: The ice cream company is offering a buy-six-get-two free deal on its website. When : Through July 31

Friendly's The deal: Get a free medium Fribble if you're a member of the Sweet Rewards member program. When : July 18

Friendly's The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae. When : Ongoing

Ice Cream Deals During National Ice Cream Month

Get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats from Milk Bar to Jeni's and more. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional 10% off.: July 7-20

Milk Bar

The deal: Get a $1 soft serve with B'day Crumb for National Birthday Do Over Month, inviting everyone to celebrate the birthday they didn't get to celebrate like normal last year.

When: July 6

Goldbelly

The deal: Use the company's Annual Ice Cream Sale to get some ice cream sent to your doorstep. Take 30% off ice cream like Graeter's, La Newyorkina, Bassett's, and Life Raft Treats.

When: Through July 10

GoPuff

The deal: Get two Ben and Jerry's or Talenti pints for $8. You can also take 25% off a six-pack of Good Humor treats.

When: July 12-18

Instacart

The deal: Spend $20 on Dreyer's ice cream products and get $5 off your order or free delivery.

When: Through July 31

Yasso

The deal: Get free shipping on any order of the Greek frozen yogurt dessert snacks.

When: Through July 31

Salt & Straw

The deal: Get free shipping on Salt & Straw's ice cream.

When: July 18

7-Eleven

The deal: So, we're going to include some other treats here in case you get burned out on ice cream in July. Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

When: Through July 31

Jollibee

The deal: More treats. To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a free Peach Mango Pie with any order placed through the app. Use the code "JoyOnline."

When: Through July 12