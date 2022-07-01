Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

Courtesy of oatawa/Shutterstock

It's hot out. It doesn't matter where you're located it's hot. Because of that, it only makes sense that if we're going to have a National Ice Cream Month that it would land in July. It does. It's happening now. The biggest celebration of the chilly treats comes later in the month when National Ice Cream Day arrives. But there are deals on ice cream all month long. So you don't miss out on a single cone in July, we've pulled together all the best deals on ice cream and treats for the month. Check back throughout July, because we'll keep this updated as new deals pop up.

Ice Cream Deals During National Ice Cream

Month Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday, S'nS emphasizes the latter half of its name with a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31 Alden's Organic Ice Cream

The deal: Take $1 off any Alden's Organic Ice Cream or Dairy Free product in July.

When: Through July 31 McConnell's Fine Ice Cream

The deal: Stop into a store to get a bonus scoop added to a single cup or cone.

When: July 17 McConnell's Fine Ice Cream

The deal: If you're shopping online, take 20% off an order with the code "NICD2022."

When: July 16-17 Pressed

The deal: Visit your local Pressed Freeze location to get a size 1 freeze for $3.

When: July 17 Yogurtland

The deal: Rewards program members get triple points for in-store and online orders.

When: July 17

Local Deals for National Ice Cream Month The Dolly Llama - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Buy an ice cream cone or cup and get a second for half price.

When: July 17 Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge - New York City, New York

The deal: Get the Strawberry Pink Sundae for $5 through National Ice Cream Day. It features strawberry gelato, whipped cream, and pink toppings.

When: July 15-17

Contests to Get Free Ice Cream Alden's Organic Ice Cream

The deal: It is giving away 100 free scoops to 20 different people in giveaways through the company's Instagram and Facebook pages.

When: July 17