Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month
Ice cream deals for an entire month. Woo hoo!
It's hot out. It doesn't matter where you're located it's hot.
Because of that, it only makes sense that if we're going to have a National Ice Cream Month that it would land in July. It does. It's happening now. The biggest celebration of the chilly treats comes later in the month when National Ice Cream Day arrives. But there are deals on ice cream all month long. So you don't miss out on a single cone in July, we've pulled together all the best deals on ice cream and treats for the month.
Check back throughout July, because we'll keep this updated as new deals pop up.
Free Ice Cream During National Ice Cream Month
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Carvel
The idea: Buy a junior cup or cone and get one for free when you flash a recent movie ticket stub. The shop is posing it as an alternative to popcorn due to the recent popcorn shortage.
When: Through July 4
Friendly's
The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club, and you'll get a free medium sundae.
When: Ongoing
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
Hwy 55
The deal: Download the My Hwy 55 app and you will be set up with a free milkshake.
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- the wonderfully named Slab Happy Rewards -- and a free ice cream is headed straight for your mouth.
When: Ongoing
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Get a free small order of Dippin' Dots with any food purchase. Get ready to taste the future. (Because, you know, it's the ice cream of the future.)
When: July 4-10
Ice Cream Deals During National Ice Cream
Month
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday, S'nS emphasizes the latter half of its name with a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.
When: Through July 31
Alden's Organic Ice Cream
The deal: Take $1 off any Alden's Organic Ice Cream or Dairy Free product in July.
When: Through July 31
McConnell's Fine Ice Cream
The deal: Stop into a store to get a bonus scoop added to a single cup or cone.
When: July 17
McConnell's Fine Ice Cream
The deal: If you're shopping online, take 20% off an order with the code "NICD2022."
When: July 16-17
Pressed
The deal: Visit your local Pressed Freeze location to get a size 1 freeze for $3.
When: July 17
Yogurtland
The deal: Rewards program members get triple points for in-store and online orders.
When: July 17
Local Deals for National Ice Cream Month
The Dolly Llama - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Buy an ice cream cone or cup and get a second for half price.
When: July 17
Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge - New York City, New York
The deal: Get the Strawberry Pink Sundae for $5 through National Ice Cream Day. It features strawberry gelato, whipped cream, and pink toppings.
When: July 15-17
Contests to Get Free Ice Cream
Alden's Organic Ice Cream
The deal: It is giving away 100 free scoops to 20 different people in giveaways through the company's Instagram and Facebook pages.
When: July 17
Deals on Other Treats During National Ice Cream Month
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Every Wednesday, you can grab a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas.
When: Every Wednesday through August 31
7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes
The deal: Slurpee Day is being spread out across 11 days this year. Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards members will get a coupon for a free small Slurpee in their account on July 1 and you can redeem it anytime over the next 11 days.
When: July 1-11
Cinnabon
The deal: Buy a Classic Roll, MiniBon, or Center of the Roll and get another for free when you use the code "NOPOPCORN" in the mobile app.
When: Through July 4
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Pretzel Perks members get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel with the purchase of one of AA's new Dragonfruit Mango drinks.
When: July 1-4
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: Take 25% off the protein cookie shop's website with the code "JULY25OFF."
When: July 1-10
Bakers Square
The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.
When: Every Wednesday
O’Charleys
The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays. Though, you have to buy a meal. This isn't a Little Free Library full of pies.
When: Every Wednesday
BJ's Brewhouse & Restaurant
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and the chain will hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.