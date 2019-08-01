Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

We're barely a week removed from National Ice Cream Day and just two days out of National Ice Cream Month. But ice cream sandwiches don't want to be pushed into a corner and forgotten. On August 2, the lil' chilly cookie sandwiches are asking how you like your ice cream served. Cups and cones? Never heard of 'em.
August 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. It's a day that makes you wonder why all treats aren't served between a pair of cookies. 'Well, that's crazy,' you might say. 'What about cookies?' Especially cookies. Stick a cookie between two other cookies and you have improved your situation dramatically. A good handful of shops are celebrating with deals on ice cream sandwiches, whether that's your local ice cream hub or a chain like Ben & Jerry's or Insomnia Cookies.
Below is a list of spots that are offering ice cream deals on National Ice Cream Day that are worth checking out.
Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: The late-night cookie shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Cookiewich.
When: August 2 (through 3am August 3)
CREAM
The deal: They're not totally free, but they're damn close. Stop into participating CREAM locations for a one-cent mini ice cream sandwich.
When: August 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- the wonderfully named Slab Happy Rewards -- and a free ice cream is headed straight for your mouth.
When: Ongoing
Dairy Queen
The deal: Use the Dairy Queen app to get buy-one-get-one for 99 cents Cupfections. Or you can get a free small Blizzard upgrade with the purchase of any $5 of $6 Buck Lunch. There's also an offer for a $1.99 small shake or malt. All three deals are exclusively available in the DQ app.
When: Through August 4
Starbucks
The deal: OK, these last two are not ice cream, but they're still appealing deals only available today. Stop by participating locations to snag a totally free drink. You'll get a 3.5-ounce cup of the chain's nitro cold brew coffee.
When: August 2
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Ice Cream Sandwich day happens to coincide with International Beer Day, so we're all winners. Find buy-one-get-one-free beers at participating Fresh Brothers locations.
When: August 2, 5-8pm
Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip
The deal: Drop by a café for a customizable ice cream sandwich for just two bucks.
When: August 2
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: July 1 - August 4
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select products from Klondike, Magnum, or Good Humor to get $5 off or free delivery.
When: August 5 - September 1
Local Ice Cream Deals for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Ben & Jerry's - New York, New York
The deal: Stop by Sony Square NYC and get a totally free ice cream sandwich.
When: August 2, 12-2pm
Hood Ice Cream - Boston, Massachusetts
The deal: Hood Ice Cream is teaming up with Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster to hand out thousands of free vanilla and unicorn confetti ice cream sandwiches at Boston Common (near the frog pond).
When: August 2, 11am-1:30pm
Other Food Deals on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Chili's
The deal: Every month, Chili's serves up a margarita of the month for $5. This month's installment is a little Sex and the City-ish. It's a Tito's Cosmo-'Rita.
When: Through August 31
