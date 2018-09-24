Red Lobster's New Deal Gets You Free Lobster Pizza for National Lobster Day

As you no doubt know, Tuesday is National Lobster Day. While you're certainly welcome to dress in a humungous lobster suit and literally paint the town red, there's a much easier way to celebrate that won't result in your arrest. Head to Red Lobster for free food.
In honor of National Lobster Day, Red Lobster is giving out free lobster and langostino pizza on Tuesday, September 25. Not only is the name of the particular pie very fun to say, but, according to Chewboom, the pizza features Maine lobster, Norway lobster, the aforementioned langostino, plus mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and sweet basil.
But there's a catch: To get the deal, you'll have to purchase two adult entrees. That's a good excuse to feast, and since the offer is only available for one day, you can tell yourself this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to eat three seafood entrees in one sitting, plus Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Or you know, you could get someone to split the pizza. This deal is available all day, so you'll have plenty of time to think that over.
And seriously, eat as many Cheddar Bay Biscuits as you can. National Lobster Day comes but once a year.
