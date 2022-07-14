Everywhere You Can Get Deals for National Mac & Cheese Day
It's a big day for starch and dairy. Here's where to get yours.
Mac 'n cheese is a unique menu item in some ways. It's as at home as a side as it is as a main course. It can be dressed up with lobster or other add-ins but is kind of at its best when it's just straightforward and well-made.
Whether you like the blue box or a hefty portion of the homemade good stuff, the nation celebrates the marriage of dairy and starch on July 14. That's National Mac & Cheese Day. As with any food holiday, the standard celebration procedure is to eat some of the food and maybe grab a discount if you can. This year, you'll find deals on mac 'n cheese at Noodles & Co, Panera, and more.
Here's our list of the best deals you'll find on National Mac & Cheese Day.
Free Mac 'n Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day
Noodles & Co.
The deal: For National Mac & Cheese Day, Noodles is giving rewards members a free small order of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any entrée.
When: July 14
Norms Restaurants
The deal: The California-based diner chain is offering a BOGO deal on Mac-N-Cheese. That includes its White Cheddar, Mac-N-Tots, or Bacon Mac options.
When: July 14
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Kids can grab a book tracker to participate in the restaurant's Bucketeer Bookworms program. After every five books they read, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. And, oh yes, that menu includes a little mac 'n cheese.
When: Ongoing
Mac 'n Cheese Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day
Panera
The deal: Get $1 off any mac 'n cheese entrée for breakfast at Panera. Use the code "MACMORNING." That code is good on delivery, pick-up, curbside pick-up, and dine-in.
When: July 14 until 10:30 am
Goodles Mac and Cheese
The deal: You can take 30% off items on the Goodles website with the code "BESTDAYEVA" for National Mac & Cheese Day. If you're not familiar, it's a mac 'n cheese with higher protein and fiber than the big-name mac 'n cheeses.
When: July 14-16
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Dine-in and order an entrée to take home a free made-from-scratch Lasagne. It's not mac 'n cheese, but it gets an invite to the family reunion.
When: Through July 18
Local Food Deals on Mac & Cheese Day
The Grid - New York City, New York
The deal: It's offering a special version of its Chiocciole Mac & Cheese with bourbon braised bacon. It'll run ya $29.
When: July 14
Other Food Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day
Wendy's
The deal: Make a purchase in the mobile app to get a free small order of Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes.
When: July 14
Metro Diner
The deal: It is bringing back its Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which is a salad that is topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing. It'll run you $15.
When: Through August 21
Del Taco
The deal: Get a $1 order of medium or small Crinkle Cut Fries with any purchase.
When: July 13-19
Fatburger
The deal: Get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase made in-store or online. You'll have to mention the promo or drop in the code "FrenchFryDay22" to get the goods.
When: Through July 19
Elevation Burger
The deal: Get a free order of French Fries with any purchase made through Grubhub.
When: July 13-19
KFC
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the KFC app or website.
When: Through July 24
Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.
When: Through July 31
Bonchon
The deal: Get free delivery all month.
When: Through July 31
Pokeworks
The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.
When: Through July 31
