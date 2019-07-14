Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Mac Today for National Mac & Cheese Day

It, of course, varies based on your upbringing, but for many Americans, macaroni and cheese is one of the handful of dishes that triggers childhood nostalgia. (Hey there, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.) Maybe your parents served the good, homemade stuff as a side, maybe you just loved a blue box for lunch, or maybe you were fortunate enough to discover the glory of Kraft's Three Cheese (because that's clearly the best boxed macaroni and cheese available).
Even if it's something you've only recently come around on, National Mac and Cheese Day is for everyone. It's happening July 14 and there are loads of places where you're going to be able to dig up a cheap bowl of mac and cheese, including Noodles & Company, Potbelly, Davanni's, and Instacart is even setting you up with a discount on Kraft.
Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find for National Mac and Cheese Day.
Free Food on National Mac & Cheese Day
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Order any sandwich or entrée and you'll get set up with a free cup of mac and cheese. You just have to say "mac and cheese me" at the register. It's up to you whether free macaroni and cheese is worth saying that to another human being.
When: July 13-14
Noodles & Company
The deal: All NoodlesREWARDS members can get themselves a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée. Additionally, they're waving substitution fees if you're looking for something lighter or gluten-friendly. You can sub in zucchini noodles or the gluten-friendly pipette shells. You can sign up for the reward program any time up to July 14 to get in on the deal.
When: July 14
Stouffers
The deal: On July 14, the pre-made mac and cheese slingers are going to tweet something with #StouffersSweepstakes. RT that message for a chance to win 25 free single-serving mac and cheese entrées from Stouffer's. Five people will win.
When: July 14
Food Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day
Davanni's
The deal: Order a whole Mac & Cheese with one add-on topping and you'll get $1.50 off as long as you're ordering online.
When: July 14
Instacart
The deal: Buy $20 worth of Kraft products and you can either get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: July 8 - August 4
B.GOOD
The deal: The chain is launching delivery via its app and will be serving up free delivery for the first two weeks of the month to celebrate. No minimum order required.
When: Through July 14
Other Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Burger King
The deal: The fast-food chain is now serving Crispy Tacos for just a buck.
When: For a limited time
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita made with Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea. It will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Humphry Slocombe
The deal: The ice cream shop and Square are serving up free scoops of a new sundae with a strawberry and roasted banana base, topped off with salted dark chocolate cookie crumbles. The free scoop is only available one hour before each shop opens.
When: July 14
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
Islands
The deal: Use this coupon to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Use it to celebrate whatever food holiday -- real or otherwise -- you choose.
When: Through July 31
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
