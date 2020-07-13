News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for National Mac & Cheese Day Celebrate your favorite combo of starch and dairy all day long.

Shutterstock.com

A big delicious bowl of mac & cheese can be incredibly satisfying, even if it's a little heavy. Hell, even the stuff out of the box is a welcome lunch. (Three Cheese or bust.) National Mac & Cheese Day lands on Tuesday, July 14. It'll be a big ol' celebration of the marriage of starch and dairy. You're going to find restaurants all over the country offering takeout, curbside, and delivery deals that will get you into a big cheesy bowl. You'll find offers from Noodles & Company, I Heart Mac & Cheese, and other restaurants. Here's our running list of the best deals you're going to find on National Mac & Cheese Day.

Free Mac & Cheese for National Mac & Cheese Day Noodles & Company

The deal: Buy an entrée and you'll get a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese. Though, you'll have to be a Noodles Rewards member.

When: July 14 I Heart Mac & Cheese

The deal: Buy an entrée at regular price and get a free Classic Mac & Cheese Bowl to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day

When: July 14 I Heart Mac & Cheese

The deal: If you've got the mac chain's app, you'll get double points on all online and in-app purchases. You'll also 100 points if you download the app for the first time, which is enough to land you a free entrée.

When: Through July 31 Newk's Eatery

The deal: Get a free side of Pimiento Mac & Cheese with any entrée at any Newk's in honor of the holiday.

When: July 14 B.GOOD

The deal: Grab a free side after you sign up for the B.GOOD rewards program. Of course, one of the side options is Mac & Cheese.

When: Ongoing Noodles & Company

The deal: Any Noodles Rewards can get a free small bowl of mac & cheese on their next visit if they buy an entrée on this visit.

When: July 15-17

Courtesy of I Heart Mac & Cheese

Deals on Mac & Cheese for National Mac & Cheese Day Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery on any meal when you order through the Noodles site or app.

When: Through July 17 Stouffer's

The deal: The frozen mac & cheese slingers are giving away mac on Twitter. Reply to its giveaway tweet on National Mac & Cheese Day for a big pile of the goods. It's not a discount, but 10 people are going to have a big surprise today.

When: July 14 Banza

The deal: Take 20% off an online order of a case of six boxes of mac & cheese with the code "MACDAY." All of the company's noodles are made with chickpeas.

When: July 14