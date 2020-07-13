Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for National Mac & Cheese Day
Celebrate your favorite combo of starch and dairy all day long.
A big delicious bowl of mac & cheese can be incredibly satisfying, even if it's a little heavy. Hell, even the stuff out of the box is a welcome lunch. (Three Cheese or bust.)
National Mac & Cheese Day lands on Tuesday, July 14. It'll be a big ol' celebration of the marriage of starch and dairy. You're going to find restaurants all over the country offering takeout, curbside, and delivery deals that will get you into a big cheesy bowl. You'll find offers from Noodles & Company, I Heart Mac & Cheese, and other restaurants.
Here's our running list of the best deals you're going to find on National Mac & Cheese Day.
Free Mac & Cheese for National Mac & Cheese Day
Noodles & Company
The deal: Buy an entrée and you'll get a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese. Though, you'll have to be a Noodles Rewards member.
When: July 14
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The deal: Buy an entrée at regular price and get a free Classic Mac & Cheese Bowl to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day
When: July 14
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The deal: If you've got the mac chain's app, you'll get double points on all online and in-app purchases. You'll also 100 points if you download the app for the first time, which is enough to land you a free entrée.
When: Through July 31
Newk's Eatery
The deal: Get a free side of Pimiento Mac & Cheese with any entrée at any Newk's in honor of the holiday.
When: July 14
B.GOOD
The deal: Grab a free side after you sign up for the B.GOOD rewards program. Of course, one of the side options is Mac & Cheese.
When: Ongoing
Noodles & Company
The deal: Any Noodles Rewards can get a free small bowl of mac & cheese on their next visit if they buy an entrée on this visit.
When: July 15-17
Deals on Mac & Cheese for National Mac & Cheese Day
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery on any meal when you order through the Noodles site or app.
When: Through July 17
Stouffer's
The deal: The frozen mac & cheese slingers are giving away mac on Twitter. Reply to its giveaway tweet on National Mac & Cheese Day for a big pile of the goods. It's not a discount, but 10 people are going to have a big surprise today.
When: July 14
Banza
The deal: Take 20% off an online order of a case of six boxes of mac & cheese with the code "MACDAY." All of the company's noodles are made with chickpeas.
When: July 14
Other Food Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.
When: Only for a little while
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: Through August 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.
When: Through July 31
BurgerFi
The deal: Get a free regular size order for BurgerFi's fresh-cut fries with any purchase made through the app.
When: July 14-17
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Fatburger/Fatburger & Buffalo's Express
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $20 on Postmates to get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.
When: July 13-19
Pollo Tropical
The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.
When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm
Taco Cabana
The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.
When: Through July 31
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Elevation Burger
The deal: If you're ordering through UberEats, grab a free order of Regular Fries when you place an order for at least $20.
When: July 13-19
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Throughout July
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.
When: Every Tuesday
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.
When: Every Tuesday
Besa mi Vino
The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.
When: Through September 27
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Village Inn
The deal: Kids eat free every Monday and Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Mondays and Tuesdays
Del Taco
The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.
When: Ongoing
Taco Bell
The deal: On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.
When: Ongoing
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.