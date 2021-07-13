News Everywhere You Can Free & Cheap Food for National Mac & Cheese Day Mac & cheese is an essential meal. You can celebrate it today, because that's how food holidays work.

Whether it's a side, a big hearty main loaded with extras, or a box of Kraft, mac & cheese is an all-time great dish. You can celebrate the beautiful marriage of starch and dairy on July 14. That's National Mac & Cheese Day. Restaurants all over the country are celebrating, whether they're offering their usual delicious bowl or offering a discount to make sure you're leaving the table feeling three pounds heavier. You'll find deals from Noodles & Company, I Heart Mac & Cheese, and other restaurants. To make sure you're all set for the day, here is our running list of the best deals you're going to find on National Mac & Cheese Day.

Free Food on National Mac & Cheese Day Noodles & Company

The deal: Rewards members can get a small order of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: July 14

I Heart Mac & Cheese

The deal: All of its Mac Bowls are buy-one-get-one-free in honor of the holiday that it's probably legally obligated to celebrate.

When: July 14 7-Eleven

The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.

When: Through July 31 Lean Cuisine

The deal: You can win a prize pack full of mac & cheese by replying to Lean Cuisine's Mac Day tweet on July 14.

When: July 14

Mac & Cheese Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day Patxi's Pizza

The deal: Try its new Spicy, Meaty, Mackey Cheesey -- it comes in a bread bowl with three types of meat, chipotle sauce, roasted red peppers, onions, and jalapeños -- for $10 on National Mac & Cheese Day.

When: July 14

Other Deals on National Mac & Cheese Day Chili's

The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.

When: Through July 31

Smashburger

The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.

When: Through August 29 Dunkin'

The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.

When: Through July 20 7-Eleven

The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

When: July 1-31 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Take 10% off online orders with the code "ONLINE10." You have to order through the Cracker Barrel site to get the discount.

When: Through July 31 Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday Arby's

The deal: Get a Kids Meal for a dollar with the purchase of a regular meal.

When: A limited time

