Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day

Wherever you stand on national food holidays -- from loving the lunch prompt to thinking it's made-up and absurd -- it's difficult to complain about National Margarita Day on February 22. While most will celebrate the day like Michael Scott celebrates Groundhog Day (privately), there are more than a couple of reasons to pop into your local watering hole for a nip of tequila on Friday.
It's a good day to step out because many places are offering cheap margaritas and food deals, including On the Border, Bahama Breeze, Jack in the Box, and Dos Toros. Below you will find all of the day's best deals to aid any celebration of the humble margarita. (And if you're staying in to celebrate in the warmth of your home, here are the best tequilas for any margarita.)
The Most Relaxing Shows on Netflix (That Aren't 'Marie Kondo')
Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day
Bahama Breeze Island Grille
The deal: Stop in at any time during the day and get a classic margarita for $2.22 (you know, 02/22). Also, if you're a true margarita fanatic, they're launching a line of limited edition margarita-inspired bath bombs. So, uh, yeah.
When: February 21-22
Snuffer's
The deal: Grab a $3 house margarita or a $4 top-shelf Snufferita (probably better than it sounds) in honor of this very tequila holiday.
When: February 22-24
Big Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: The Badass Margarita with fresh lime is just $3.50. South Carolina locations have the deal from 4-8pm. In Chattanooga, it'll be available from 11am-9:59pm.
When: February 22
On the Border
The deal: The chain's 1800 Gran 'Rita made with 1800 Silver Tequila is just $4 all the way up through National Margarita Day.
When: February 8-22
Torchy's Tacos
The deal: Get in on an all-day margarita deal. Torchy's is offering a Scallywag Margarita (Exotico tequila, triple sec, habanero jam, Captain Crunch and coconut rim) and it's Taco of the Month, the Scallywag (coconut-battered shrimp, bacon, green chiles, pickled onions, peach habanero jam), for $10.
When: February 18-22
Condado Tacos
The deal: Grab $1 off flavored margaritas at all Condado locations.
When: February 22
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: There are $3 margaritas all day and night.
When: February 22
Blue Goose Cantina
The deal: The Texas chain is offering $3 The Rock Margaritas and Frozen Margaritas all day. It's also teasing more drink specials from 2:30-6:30pm.
When: February 22
Applebee's
The deal: If margaritas aren't your thing, but you're looking for a sweet mixed drink (yes, I know, margaritas really shouldn't be that sweet, but this is Applebee's), the chain is offering $1 hurricanes all month long.
When: February 1-28
Local Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day
Bodega Negra - New York, New York
The deal: The bar at Dream Downtown is offering an "All-Evening-Happy Hour" with half off all specialty margaritas and signature bites.
When: February 22
Tuco and Blondie - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Grab a $10 margarita flights (a rep says, "aka three margaritas" for $10).
When: February 22
Taco Deals on National Margarita Day
Jack in the Box
The deal: Celebrating its tacos that have been around since the 50s, Jack in the Box is offering two tacos for $.99 when you buy via the restaurant's mobile app. In the app, click on "Menu" and the "App Exclusives," then enjoy some tacos.
When: For a limited time
On the Border
The deal: Dine-in to get endless soft or crunchy tacos for just $8.99. How endless is endless? There's only one way to find out.
When: For a limited time
Dos Toros
The deal: Dos Toros is bringing BRRR-itos to the people during the month that annually feels like it will never, ever end. Buy a burrito and you'll get free chips, guac, and a drink at every Chicago-area location. To get the offer, you have to find the code, which will be announced in a Dos Toros Instagram story Friday morning.
When: Every Friday in February
Uber Eats
The deal: The delivery service is running a week-long campaign in 21 markets where you can get buy-one-get-one-free meals. Among the participating restaurants are Dos Toros, Milk Bar, Popeyes, and Little Caesars.
When: February 20-25
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up. If you download the Del App, you can also land another pair of free Del Tacos.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.