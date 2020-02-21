Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day

The thing about Margarita Day is that every day is margarita day if you hold margarita day in your heart. Though, in another sense, National Margarita Day is very specifically on February 22.

The celebration of the union of tequila and limes is quite easy to celebrate on National Margarita Day. Three simple steps will get you there. 1. Choose to celebrate. 2. Find a place to celebrate. 3. Celebrate. If you need assistance with step two, we can help. Restaurants like Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wing’s, and On the Border, as well as many local restaurants and bars will be offering alluring specials that will make you consider taking an early lunch and never coming back to work.

Here's our running list of the best places to get out and celebrate National Margarita Day with super-cheap margaritas.

Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day

Postmates
The deal: If you're in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, New York City, San Francisco, or Miami you can order a free Don Julio Party Pack with everything you need to make margaritas. You can also get free delivery on Don Julio Blanco across the country with the code "DONJULIO."
When: February 22

Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: The Down South Margarita will run you just $7. It's made with Sauza Gold, Finest Call Lime Sour, Bols Melon Liqueur, and Mountain Dew, garnished with a lime and a beef stick. 
When: February 22

Tony Roma's
The deal: Pick up the chain's Romarita for National Margarita Day. It'll be just $4. Or you can go with the Premium Romarita and get $2 off. 
When: Through February 22

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Take $2 off the El Jefe Margarita.
When: February 22

Chili's
The deal: The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire 'Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker's Mark Bourbon. It'll run you $5. 
When: Through February 29

On the Border
The deal: Get the Grande 'Rita on the rocks with 1800 Silver Tequila for just $5. 
When: Through February 22

On the Border
The deal: All day, you can get 99-cent Meltdowns or $2 margaritas either frozen or on the rocks. 
When: February 22

Snuffer's
The deal: House margaritas are going to run you $4 anytime you stop by on National Margarita Day. 
When: February 22

El Fenix
The deal: Eight-ounce margaritas are just a buck all day long. A buck!
When: February 22

Hopdoddy Burger Bar
The deal: A one-liter bottle of Doble Fina Margarita will run you $25 in celebration of National Margarita Day.
When: February 21-23

Village Burger Bar
The deal: Each house margarita you buy is going to be just $3.50 all day long. 
When: February 22

Twin Peaks
The deal: Start your Margarita Day celebration a little early with a $4 well margarita. 
When: February 21

Twin Peaks
The deal: You'll get a $6 Peaks Margarita all day long. 
When: February 22

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: The House Lime Margarita will be just $2.99 for the very important holiday. 
When: February 22

Condado Tacos
The deal: Grab yourself the very summery Lemon Smash for a dollar off all day. It's made with tequila, soda water, muddled lemon, and agave. 
When: February 22

Fuzzy's Taco Shop
The deal: You can grab a $3 House FuzzyRita, frozen or on the rocks, all day. 
When: February 22

Genghis Grill
The deal: Pick up a $5 Signature Frozen or on the Rocks Genghis Margarita.
When: February 21-23

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: You're getting a House Margarita for $3.50 or a Bad Ass Margarita for $5.50. 
When: February 22

Local Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day

101 North Eatery & Bar - Los Angeles, California
The deal: A celebration is happening! Get $6 margaritas from open to close. Every margarita on the menu is included in the offer. 
When: February 22

Bodega Negra - New York City, New York
The deal: Swing in for 2-for-1 margaritas that'll run you just $8.
When: February 22

Cantina Rooftop – New York City, New York
The deal: For $39, you’re getting the Sweet and Smoky Margarita Flight (three in there) and three Sea and Shore Tacos.
When: February 22

Dos Caminos - New York City, New York
The deal: The margarita-loving restaurant -- it won the Margarita Rumble, after all -- is doing an off-the-menu margarita at all New York locations throughout the month. You can get a Pina Maria with Bandero Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice, agave, lime, and a rosemary salt rim. 
When: Through February 29

Espita DC - Washington, DC
The deal: Beverage director James Simpson has put together a new margarita for the occasion, featuring el Buho Espadin Mezcal, as well as triple sec, "Nogave," lime juice, and sal de gusano. You can nab one for just $6.50. The restaurant will also be donating a buck from each passion fruit margarita sold for the rest of the month to No Kid Hungry.
When: February 22

The Royal Pig Pub - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: Grab BOGO Altos Plata Margaritas all day, with the option of also getting a hand-crafted margarita, Strawberry Margarita, or the Spicy Margarita. 
When: February 22

Taco Cabana - Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
The deal: Grab a $2 margarita any time of day during National Margarita Day. 
When: February 22

Other Deals on National Margarita Day

Dunkin'
The deal: Get a 10-count box of Munchkins for just $2
When: Through February 25

Marie Callender's
The deal: For Great American Pie Month — a real thing, it seems — select whole pies can be had for as little as $7.99. 
When: Through February 29

Slice
The deal: New customers can get $5 off their first order with the code "PIELOVER." The slice app connects you with local pizza shops, so this offer is actually good at loads of pizza shops.
When: Through February 29

