Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day
It's margarita time.
Could you use an excuse to throw back a margarita right now? Well, you're in luck. National Margarita Day lands on February 22.
While you're not going to get the kind of deluge of deals and freebies you might with, say, National Pizza Day, there's plenty of inspiration for your makeshift margarita celebration. Some restaurants are offering deals on margs to go and you can find deals on getting some tequila delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, you can just take those as inspiration and go make yourself the margarita of your dreams for no other reason than you feel like it. Though, if you're looking for a deal to get you in a celebratory mood, we've tracked those down for you to make the day extra relaxing.
Here are all the best deals you'll want to take advantage of on National Margarita Day.
Margarita Deals for National Margarita DayChili's
The deal: The $5 Margarita of the Month is The Grand Romance, made with Grand Marnier Orange Liquor, Lunzal Silver Tequila, sour, and Monin pomegranate syrup.
When: Through February 28
Chili's
The deal: You can grab a $3 house margarita or $5 Presidente for Margarita Day.
When: February 22
On the Border
The deal: Grab the 1800 Grande 'Rita made with 1800 Silver Tequila for $5. It's available to-go, where that's allowed.
When: Through February 28
Crook & Marker
The deal: The company you probably know best for its hard seltzer has skinny cans of lime margaritas as well. You can get a free eight-pack of the Lime Margarita cans with the purchase of any other Crook & Marker eight-pack. That's available anywhere Crook & Marker is sold, representatives have confirmed to Thrillist.
When: February 22
Tanteo Tequila
The deal: The distillery owned by a co-op of agave farmers is donating 5% of proceeds on purchases at its online store through February 22 to the Newtown Creek Alliance.
When: Through February 22
Abuelo's
The deal: If you place an order through the Abuelo's app and are a rewards member, you're entered to win free queso, an entrée, 25 read points, or $100 toward your next visit. You can also enter if you're new to the program and sign up over this time frame.
When: February 19-22
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: Discounted margs are the deal of the day. Get a $4 Bad Ass Rocks Marg or a few others discounted to $5. You can get that to-go in Colorado, North Carolina, or Tennessee.
When: February 22
Rebel Taco
The deal: Get a free to-go margarita with the purchase of a Taco Trio. Or, if you'd rather grab some pizza, the Margherita and Margarita special gets you any two pizzas and a free carafe of Classic or Mango margarita to-go.
When: February 22
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
The deal: The 32-ounce batched margaritas to-go are usually $30, and you can get them for $20 in honor of the holiday. Or, if that's just too much margarita for you, the single-serving to-go version will be just $5.
When: February 19-22
Kona Grill
The deal: Knoa's take-home margarita kits are available for $49. It serves four and comes with margarita mix, lime, 375ml of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, and cups.
When: February 22
Miami Cocktail Company
The deal: If you order their Elderflower & Ginger Margarita Spritz through Reserve Bar, you can get free shipping with the code "MIAMICOCKTAIL."
When: February 22
Local Margarita Deals for National Margarita DayEspita - Washington, DC
The deal: Get an eight-ounce margarita for $11 or a 32-ounce classic marg for $40. Both come in a to-go bottle to take home.
When: February 22
Other Food Deals on National Margarita DayPanda Express
The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.
When: Through March 23
Marie Callender
The deal: The shop's bi-annual pie sale is on. That means you can get a pie for $8.99 plus tin in California and Utah, or $7.99 plus tin in Nevada.
When: Through February 28
Taco Cabana
The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing
Hooters
The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Casey's General Store
The deal: Casey's is slinging buy-one-get-one-half-off large pizzas all month.
When: Through February 28
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
