Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day

Could you use an excuse to throw back a margarita right now? Well, you're in luck. National Margarita Day lands on February 22. While you're not going to get the kind of deluge of deals and freebies you might with, say, National Pizza Day, there's plenty of inspiration for your makeshift margarita celebration. Some restaurants are offering deals on margs to go and you can find deals on getting some tequila delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, you can just take those as inspiration and go make yourself the margarita of your dreams for no other reason than you feel like it. Though, if you're looking for a deal to get you in a celebratory mood, we've tracked those down for you to make the day extra relaxing. Here are all the best deals you'll want to take advantage of on National Margarita Day.

Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day Chili's

The deal: The $5 Margarita of the Month is The Grand Romance, made with Grand Marnier Orange Liquor, Lunzal Silver Tequila, sour, and Monin pomegranate syrup.

The deal: You can grab a $3 house margarita or $5 Presidente for Margarita Day.

When: February 22 On the Border

The deal: Grab the 1800 Grande 'Rita made with 1800 Silver Tequila for $5. It's available to-go, where that's allowed.

When: Through February 28 Crook & Marker

The deal: The company you probably know best for its hard seltzer has skinny cans of lime margaritas as well. You can get a free eight-pack of the Lime Margarita cans with the purchase of any other Crook & Marker eight-pack. That's available anywhere Crook & Marker is sold, representatives have confirmed to Thrillist.

When: February 22 Tanteo Tequila

The deal: The distillery owned by a co-op of agave farmers is donating 5% of proceeds on purchases at its online store through February 22 to the Newtown Creek Alliance.

When: Through February 22 Abuelo's

The deal: If you place an order through the Abuelo's app and are a rewards member, you're entered to win free queso, an entrée, 25 read points, or $100 toward your next visit. You can also enter if you're new to the program and sign up over this time frame.

When: February 19-22 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

The deal: Discounted margs are the deal of the day. Get a $4 Bad Ass Rocks Marg or a few others discounted to $5. You can get that to-go in Colorado, North Carolina, or Tennessee.

When: February 22 Rebel Taco

The deal: Get a free to-go margarita with the purchase of a Taco Trio. Or, if you'd rather grab some pizza, the Margherita and Margarita special gets you any two pizzas and a free carafe of Classic or Mango margarita to-go.

When: February 22 Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The deal: The 32-ounce batched margaritas to-go are usually $30, and you can get them for $20 in honor of the holiday. Or, if that's just too much margarita for you, the single-serving to-go version will be just $5.

When: February 19-22 Kona Grill

The deal: Knoa's take-home margarita kits are available for $49. It serves four and comes with margarita mix, lime, 375ml of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, and cups.

When: February 22 Miami Cocktail Company

The deal: If you order their Elderflower & Ginger Margarita Spritz through Reserve Bar, you can get free shipping with the code "MIAMICOCKTAIL."

When: February 22

Local Margarita Deals for National Margarita Day Espita - Washington, DC

The deal: Get an eight-ounce margarita for $11 or a 32-ounce classic marg for $40. Both come in a to-go bottle to take home.

Other Food Deals on National Margarita Day Panda Express

The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.

When: Through March 23 The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.Through March 23 Marie Callender

The deal: The shop's bi-annual pie sale is on. That means you can get a pie for $8.99 plus tin in California and Utah, or $7.99 plus tin in Nevada.

When: Through February 28 Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing Casey's General Store

The deal: Casey's is slinging buy-one-get-one-half-off large pizzas all month.

When: Through February 28 Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing

