Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day
It might be February, but you can still celebrate the summery cocktail.
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
Food holidays pose a lot of mysteries that often don't have a concrete answer. For instance: Why is National Margarita Day in February!? (If Jimmy Buffet was in charge, it would probably have landed in a warmer month.)
Answers are a bit hazy, but it was founded by a real estate agent to celebrate their love of the tequila drink. And now, restaurants across the US recognize February 22 as the annual arrival of our collective margarita festivities. To celebrate this festive occasion, you'll find margarita deals all over the country at places like On the Border, Chevys, and Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Margarita Day.
Margarita Deals on National Margarita Day
On the Border
The deal: Grab a $5 House Margarita for National Margarita Day. Plus, as always, you get chips and salsa on the house.
When: February 22
El Torito
The deal: The California-based chain is offering $2.22 build-your-own-tacos and $6 House Margaritas starting at 3 pm.
When: February 22, after 3 pm
Chevys Fresh Mex
The deal: Get two House Margaritas and two Taco Tuesday Baskets (with three tacos each) for $22.
When: February 22, after 3 pm
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
The deal: Get an 18-ounce House Margarita for just $5.
When: February 22
Bahama Breeze
The deal: Get a $5 Classic Margarita in-restaurant, or grab a Mar-Go-rita to-go at the same price if you're in an area where that's allowed.
When: February 22
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Get $2 off the El Jefe Margarita. Plus, for each one it sells, Abuelo's is donating $2 to No Kid Hungry. And, if you're a Mi Abuelo's rewards member, you'll get 25 bonus points dropped into your account.
When: February 22
Lime Fresh Mexican Grill
The deal: The South Florida chain is giving a free marg to anyone named Margarita or Rita. If it's not your lucky day, you can just appreciate that there are $5 margaritas all day.
When: February 22
American Social
The deal: Get $10 specialty margaritas like the Tiki Rita or Spicy Guava Rita for National Margarita Day. Alternatively, you can pick up a $5 house margarita all day.
When: February 22
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
The deal: Order any of Sugar Factory's oversized, smoking margarita goblets, and you'll get a bonus tequila shot on the house.
When: February 22
Local Deals on National Margarita Day
Cabo Wabo Cantina - Las Vegas, Nevada
The deal: Get a three-margarita flight for $16.22.
When: February 22
Descanso Restaurant - Costa Mesa, California
The deal: Grab $2 tacos, $3 quesadillas, and $6 specialty margaritas.
When: February 22 - drink specials from 11:30 am - 9 pm, food specials from 5-9 pm
Tuscan Kitchen Seaport - Boston, Massachusetts
The deal: Try a margarita flight with spicy cucumber, raspberry coconut, and Italian flavors for just $30.
When: February 22
Other Deals Available on National Margarita Day
Cinnaholic
The deal: Get $2 Old Skool Rolls.
When: February 22
Tim Hortons
The deal: Get a 10-pack of Timbits for $1, as long as you're a Tim Rewards member.
When: February 22
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Grab a classic burger for $2.22 in the Wayback app as long as you order between 2:22 pm and 3:22 pm local time.
When: February 22
Burger King
The deal: Royal Perks members get 22% off any purchase of at least $2.
When: February 22-25
Wendy's
The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.
When: February 14-27
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.
When: Ongoing
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.
When: Through March 8
Tim Hortons
The deal: If you're a Tims Rewards member in the US, you can get a 10-pack of Timbits donuts for $1.
When: Every Tuesday through May 10
Red Lobster
The deal: The chain's new Two for Tuesday deal lets you get two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each meal comes with your choice of two sides. This deal is available for pickup and delivery.
When: Every Tuesday
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one.
When: Every Tuesday
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.
When: Every Tuesday
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.
When: Every Tuesday
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10.
When: Every Tuesday
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.