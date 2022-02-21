Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Margaritas for National Margarita Day

Photo courtesy of Chevys

Food holidays pose a lot of mysteries that often don't have a concrete answer. For instance: Why is National Margarita Day in February!? (If Jimmy Buffet was in charge, it would probably have landed in a warmer month.) Answers are a bit hazy, but it was founded by a real estate agent to celebrate their love of the tequila drink. And now, restaurants across the US recognize February 22 as the annual arrival of our collective margarita festivities. To celebrate this festive occasion, you'll find margarita deals all over the country at places like On the Border, Chevys, and Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Margarita Day.

Margarita Deals on National Margarita Day On the Border

The deal: Grab a $5 House Margarita for National Margarita Day. Plus, as always, you get chips and salsa on the house.

When: February 22 El Torito

The deal: The California-based chain is offering $2.22 build-your-own-tacos and $6 House Margaritas starting at 3 pm.

When: February 22, after 3 pm Chevys Fresh Mex

The deal: Get two House Margaritas and two Taco Tuesday Baskets (with three tacos each) for $22.

When: February 22, after 3 pm Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The deal: Get an 18-ounce House Margarita for just $5.

When: February 22 Bahama Breeze

The deal: Get a $5 Classic Margarita in-restaurant, or grab a Mar-Go-rita to-go at the same price if you're in an area where that's allowed.

When: February 22 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Get $2 off the El Jefe Margarita. Plus, for each one it sells, Abuelo's is donating $2 to No Kid Hungry. And, if you're a Mi Abuelo's rewards member, you'll get 25 bonus points dropped into your account.

When: February 22 Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

The deal: The South Florida chain is giving a free marg to anyone named Margarita or Rita. If it's not your lucky day, you can just appreciate that there are $5 margaritas all day.

When: February 22 American Social

The deal: Get $10 specialty margaritas like the Tiki Rita or Spicy Guava Rita for National Margarita Day. Alternatively, you can pick up a $5 house margarita all day.

When: February 22 Sugar Factory American Brasserie

The deal: Order any of Sugar Factory's oversized, smoking margarita goblets, and you'll get a bonus tequila shot on the house.

When: February 22

Local Deals on National Margarita Day Cabo Wabo Cantina - Las Vegas, Nevada

The deal: Get a three-margarita flight for $16.22.

When: February 22 Descanso Restaurant - Costa Mesa, California

The deal: Grab $2 tacos, $3 quesadillas, and $6 specialty margaritas.

When: February 22 - drink specials from 11:30 am - 9 pm, food specials from 5-9 pm Tuscan Kitchen Seaport - Boston, Massachusetts

The deal: Try a margarita flight with spicy cucumber, raspberry coconut, and Italian flavors for just $30.

When: February 22