Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Food for National Meatball Day

You don’t have to be situated next to an Italian restaurant to make the most of National Meatball Day on March 9. Yes, that is absolutely a real thing that real people and real restaurants celebrate. Of course, there are Italian restaurants recognizing the food holiday that honors the mighty meatball. But there are also sub shops joining in the fun. Hit one up and decide for yourself if Dwight was right on The Office about meatball subs not being so great. You’ll find deals at shops like Firehouse Subs, Fazoli’s, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and other locations. Here are the best food deals you’re going to find on this very special National Meatball Day.

Food Deals on National Meatball Day Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: If you're a member and buy an original sandwich, you'll get an original Mama's Meatball sandwich for free in recognition of National Meatball Day.

When: March 9 Fazoli's

The deal: Grab a free Meatball Slider with any $5 purchase.

When: March 9 Firehouse Subs

The deal: Get double points on any Firehouse Meatball or Sweet and Spicy Meatball sub for National Meatball Day.

When: March 9 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Get a free shareable—Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatball—if you're a rewards member.

When: March 8 Carmine's

The deal: The Italian family-style restaurant will donate the proceeds from any in-restaurant or to-go order that includes meatballs to local charities near each restaurant.

When: March 9

Other Deals on National Meatball Day Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday Stop & Shop

The deal: Get buy-one-get-one-half-off sushi.

When: Through April 15 Red Lobster

The deal: On weekdays, you can get a lunch for under $10 with Red Lobster's new 10 Under $10 menu.

When: Monday through Friday until 3 pm