Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Nachos Day
Celebrate nachos all day long.
You can probably find a day or two in early November that is more important than National Nachos Day on November 6. If you think about it, though, it's important in its own way because we all need to treat ourselves a little bit right now.
National Nachos Day isn't celebrating the most ubiquitous food or the one that goes best with takeout. Still, nachos are undeniably wonderful. On November 6, we celebrate the tortilla chip platter and all of the beautiful ways it gets whipped up. Restaurants across the country are pulling together deals that will make you want to dip out for some nachos to bring home. You'll find offers from Taco John's, Moe's Southwest Grill, Del Taco, and more available on the big day for cheese-drizzled chips.
Here are all the best deals you'll find on National Nachos Day.
Free Nachos on National Nachos Day
Del Taco
The deal: You’re walking out of Del Taco with a free 3-Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase.
When: November 6
Taco John's
The deal: Make a purchase through the app and get a free side of chips and nacho cheese for National Nachos Day.
When: November 6
Deals on Nachos for National Nachos Day
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
The deal: You can take home $5 Happy Hour Nachos all day long.
When: November 6
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Trim $5 off a Nacho Kit if you're a Moe Rewards member. The kits start at $25. If you're not already a member, you need to sign up by 8 am EST to get in on the nacho deal. If you don't download by that time this is, uh, na-cho deal. Ugh. I'll see myself out.
When: November 6
Del Taco
The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.
When: Ongoing
Taco Bell
The deal : On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.
When: Ongoing
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11 am to 7 pm.
When: Ongoing
Casa Olé
The deal: Order an entrée and it'll cost you just $0.99 to add a kid meal to your tab. Also, the restaurant is offering double points every day on all pick-up orders.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Tijuana Flats
The deal: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, there's a new set of happy hour deals available weekly. The happy hour includes $2 fountain drinks, Mexican beers, chips and salsa, Uno Taco, or Churros. For $5 you can get Loaded Guac, a burrito (no specialty burritos), a bowl (no specialty bowls), or quesadilla.
When: Every week, Friday-Sunday, 2-5 pm
Bahama Breeze
The deal: You'll get a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée when you sign up for the Breeze's reward program.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Start your stay in Club Baja (Baja Fresh's reward program) with a free taco just for signing up.
When: Ongoing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: When you sign up for the eclub, you'll get a free order of chips and queso.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: You'll land a pair of free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up DT's eclub.
When: Ongoing
El Fenix
The deal: You get a free bag of El Fenix tostada chips for signing up for the rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Islands
The deal : A free order of chips and salsa are yours for signing up.
When: Ongoing
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: You're getting a free cup of queso after you sign up.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: They'll say cheers to your new friendship by offering you a free taco.
When: Ongoing
San Pedro Fish Market Grille
The deal: You'll get one free shrimp taco when you sign up.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals on National Nachos Day
Cantina Rooftop – New York City, New York
The deal: The rooftop with outdoor seating is celebrating the nacho-themed holiday with a special of Surf & Turf Nachos, as well as Lobster Nachos and Rib Eye Nachos. They aren’t coming cheap, but they’re a special way to indulge in National Nachos Day.
When: November 6
Le Petit Marche - Atlanta, Georgia
The deal: Take 10% off your order with the code "10AGAIN" when you order through the restaurant's website.
When: Through November 12
