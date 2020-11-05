News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Nachos Day Celebrate nachos all day long.

You can probably find a day or two in early November that is more important than National Nachos Day on November 6. If you think about it, though, it's important in its own way because we all need to treat ourselves a little bit right now. National Nachos Day isn't celebrating the most ubiquitous food or the one that goes best with takeout. Still, nachos are undeniably wonderful. On November 6, we celebrate the tortilla chip platter and all of the beautiful ways it gets whipped up. Restaurants across the country are pulling together deals that will make you want to dip out for some nachos to bring home. You'll find offers from Taco John's, Moe's Southwest Grill, Del Taco, and more available on the big day for cheese-drizzled chips. Here are all the best deals you'll find on National Nachos Day.

Free Nachos on National Nachos Day Del Taco

The deal: You’re walking out of Del Taco with a free 3-Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase.

When: November 6 Taco John's

The deal: Make a purchase through the app and get a free side of chips and nacho cheese for National Nachos Day.

When: November 6

Deals on Nachos for National Nachos Day On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The deal: You can take home $5 Happy Hour Nachos all day long.

When: November 6 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Trim $5 off a Nacho Kit if you're a Moe Rewards member. The kits start at $25. If you're not already a member, you need to sign up by 8 am EST to get in on the nacho deal. If you don't download by that time this is, uh, na-cho deal. Ugh. I'll see myself out.

Photo courtesy of On the Border

Local Deals on National Nachos Day Cantina Rooftop – New York City, New York

The deal: The rooftop with outdoor seating is celebrating the nacho-themed holiday with a special of Surf & Turf Nachos, as well as Lobster Nachos and Rib Eye Nachos. They aren’t coming cheap, but they’re a special way to indulge in National Nachos Day.

When: November 6 Le Petit Marche - Atlanta, Georgia

The deal: Take 10% off your order with the code "10AGAIN" when you order through the restaurant's website.

When: Through November 12

Photo courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken