Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for National Nurses Week

At the start of May every year, we take a little time to appreciate nurses across the country for National Nurses Week. The week starts May 6 and runs through May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. (She did many other things as well because Flo was kind of a bad ass.)
To thank the nurses everywhere who keep people healthy and save lives, restaurants around the country are offering deals exclusively available to nurses (except for the occasional deal that goes to both nurses and teachers because it's also Teacher Appreciation Week). Here's where you can get in on the free and cheap food.
Free Food for National Nurses Week
Chipotle
The deal: It's not happening this week, but Chipotle will be bringing back its annual deal for nurses on June 5, according to Newsweek. Bring a work ID to the burrito shop and get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.
When: June 5
Häagen-Dazs
The deal: It's not just for nurses, but that doesn't matter. It's Free Cone Day on Tuesday and everyone can get a free cone just for stopping into your local Häagen-Dazs.
When: May 7
Cinnabon
The deal: Flash your badge at a participating location and get a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon Roll, or a four-count of BonBites.
When: May 6 - May 12
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Show your ID to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Original Ground Beef Tacos with a limit of three free tacos per person.
When: May 6 - May 12
Food Deals for National Nurses Week
Applebee's
The deal: It's not specifically for National Nurses Week, but it comes at a perfect time. Applebee's is offering $2 Dos Equis every day in May.
When: All of May
PDQ
The deal: Nurses (and teachers) get 50% off their bill on Tuesday.
When: May 7
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Bring in your ID or wear scrubs and Potbelly will add a free fountain drink or cookie onto your order.
When: May 6 - May 12
Other Deals for National Nurses Week
New York & Company
The deal: Nurses get 15% off purchases in-store all year long.
When: Ongoing
Easy Spirit
The deal: Take 30% off your online shoe purchase with the code "NURSESWEEK30."
When: Every day in May
More National Nurses Week deals?
If you know of deals for National Nurses Week that we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. (A link to where you saw the deal is greatly appreciated.)
