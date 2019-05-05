Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Other Deals for National Nurses Week

Of course, National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week overlap. They're two wildly underappreciated professions. Nurses work intensely long hours and do lots of the moment-to-moment care that doctors aren't present for. They're saving lives and comforting people at their most vulnerable. Nurses without a doubt deserve more thanks, especially considering how many are underpaid and working at a time of major shortages.
Fortunately, restaurants and businesses across the US will be showing appreciation during National Nurses Week (May 6-12). They will offer steep discounts and free food to nurses everywhere, who probably all need a coffee right about now. You'll find offers over the course of the week from Cinnabon, MOD Pizza, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and many other companies.
Take a look below to see our constantly updated list of the best deals for National Nurses Week.
Free Food for National Nurses Week
Sonny's BBQ
The deal: Any nurse carrying their ID will get a complimentary Pork Big Deal at any of the chain's 100 locations.
When: May 6
Cinnabon
The deal: Nurses with an ID can get a free MiniBon Roll or four-pack of BonBites for National Nurses Week.
When: May 6-11
MOD Pizza
The deal: Nurses can get buy-one-get-one-free pizzas and salads at MOD.
When: May 12
Enlightened Ice Cream
The deal: Enlightened wants to celebrate the nurses who "make the world a little brighter." Nurses or friends of nurses can head to this page and send themselves or their nurse friend a coupon for a free pint of ice cream or a free box of ice cream bars. (If you send it to a nurse friend, you'll get a coupon for yourself as well.)
When: May 6-12
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Show your ID or show up in scrubs to get a free drink or cookies with the purchase of a sandwich or salad.
When: Through May 12
Food Deals for National Nurses Week
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: All teachers and nurses get half-off any drink.
When: May 6
Cheryl's
The deal: Get 15% off an order of flower-shaped cookies with the code "TAKE15."
When: Through December 31
Other Deals for National Nurses Week
Sandals Resorts
The deal: Every day in May, Sandals is giving away a free trip to one of its resorts. You'll get a six-night, seven-day trip. This isn't just open to teachers. The offer is open to mothers, nurses, teachers, or members of the military. Get all the details here.
When: May 1-31
Uniform Advantage
The deal: Find up to 50% off products sitewide in honor of National Nurses Week. If your order is over $125, you can use the code "125FREE" to get free shipping.
When: Through May 14
Nature's Gift
The deal: Healthcare professionals can get 10% off on orders of essential oils.
When: Ongoing
Westgate Resorts
The deal: With the code "NURSE10," you'll get 10% off the best available rate at any Westgate property.
When: Ongoing
