Everywhere Nurses Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Nurse Appreciation Week
Nurses deserve a whole lot of appreciation right now. This is a good start.
Nurse Appreciation Week takes place every year. It's always a good reminder to appreciate and thank the people who do so much to take care of us and loved ones in medical facilities across the country.
In 2021, it requires absolutely no explanation. We should be having Nurse Appreciation Week for many weeks in a row. Nurses have busted their asses throughout the pandemic and deserve some real, tangible appreciation. As is the case even in non-pandemic years, restaurants and businesses across the country are going to join the appreciation and thank nurses and other healthcare workers with free food, food deals, and other offers. To make sure healthcare workers all over the country are able to take advantage of as much of this edible appreciation as possible, we've pulled together a list of all the places offering perks for people in the healthcare industry, often with a focus on nurses. (It is Nurse Appreciation Week, after all.)
Here are all the best deals available to nurses and other healthcare workers during Nurse Appreciation Week.
Free Food for Nurses and Healthcare WorkersInsomnia Cookies
The deal: If you fall in a celebrated group during Teacher Appreciation Week, Nurse Appreciation Week, or Mother's Day, you can get a totally free cookie from Insomnia in-store. No purchase is required. Alternatively, you can get a free six-pack with any $5 purchase. That's also only available when you shop in-store.
When: May 3-9
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Teachers and nurses get a free entrée with the code "TYVM2575."
When: May 7
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: Teachers and nurses can grab a free meal this week. You'll get set up with a meal that includes two Jumbo Tenders, a southern side, one Dippin' Sauce, and a drink. Just show an ID to prove you're a nurse or school staff.
When: May 6
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
White Castle
The deal: If you can prove you're vaccinated against Covid-19, you can grab a free cake on a stick at White Castle. Yes, they do make those, and you can get them in Gooey Buttercake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake, and Birthday Cake.
When: Through May 31
Cumberland Farms
The deal: The convenience chain is offering free coffee to people helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak. People who can grab a free coffee any day of the week include "healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers."
When: Ongoing
Nando's PERi-PERi
The deal: Any "nurse, doctor, or healthcare worker" who stops into a Nando's with an ID or wearing a uniform gets free takeout.
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Starting September 11, Bonefish Grill will rename its Military Discount to the "Heroes" Discount. Members of the military can still get it, but it's also an ongoing offer for first responders now as well.
When: Starting September 11
Delta Sonic
The deal: Each Delta Sonic location with a brick oven will offer a free meal to "all doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers with a valid ID."
When: Ongoing
Steak 'N Shake
The deal: Everyone can get a free order of fries in the "We Are All Essential" program. There's no purchase necessary at all.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals for Nurse Appreciation WeekGrimaldi's
The deal: Teachers and nurses can take 15% off their order when they show an ID.
When: May 3-7
Davanni's
The deal: Nurses can take 15% off an order with the code "NURSE21."
When: May 6-12
The Rustic
The deal: Nurses can grab a $5 Hot Chicken & Cheese sandwich today for International Nurses Day when they present some form of ID.
When: May 12
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Any healthcare worker can get 50% off their order on National Nurses Day.
When: May 6
I Heart Mac and Cheese
The deal: Grab a totally free entrée at any location if you're a nurse or nursing student.
When: May 6
Greene Turtle
The deal: If nurses place a pick-up order with the code "NURSE2021," they can get 50% off that order at participating locations.
When: May 6
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
The deal: Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (The deal isn't good on catering orders.)
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, grocery store, big-box store, drugstore, or food service industry location, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or showing an ID. The discount does not apply to alcohol, unfortunately.
When: Ongoing
Meso Maya
The deal: The small Texas-based chain is offering healthcare workers and first responders 20% off their order.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: Trim 20% off your meal if you're a healthcare worker or first responder.
When: Ongoing
Taqueria La Ventana
The deal: Though it only has a few locations, it's still slinging a deal for healthcare workers and first responders. You'll get 20% off your order.
When: Ongoing
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Healthcare workers and first responders can stop by to get 20% off any order.
When: Ongoing
DiBella's Subs
The deal: First responders, nurses, doctors, military personnel, and anyone else who works in the healthcare field will get 50% off their order as part of the chain's Essential Workers Discount Program.
When: Ongoing
Fire Dept. Coffee
The deal: There's a 15% lifetime discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and emergency dispatchers.
When: Ongoing
Kind
The deal: Order Kind bars through the company's site to get 15% off everything on the site. That offer is available to military veterans, active-duty personnel, first responders, nurses, and doctors.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for Nurse Appreciation WeekBenchmark, Westend, Kirkwood, Gaslight, Ranalli’s, Fremont, Federales, 80 Proof, Porter, Highline, and Hi-point - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: All Four Corners group restaurants are offering 20% off a meal to healthcare workers who show an ID.
When: May 6-12
Other Deals Available During Nurse Appreciation WeekCrook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
Krispy Kreme
The deal: You buy a dozen glazed donuts, you'll get a second dozen for a dollar.
When: Saturdays and Sunday through May 23
Wendys
The deal: Buy a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy's app.
When: Through May 23
Wendy's
The deal: Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.
When: Through May 23
Grubhub
The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.
When: Through May 9
Verve Coffee
The deal: Order a gift subscription to Verve Coffee and you'll get a free Verve Kinto diner mug with the first delivery.
When: April 25 - May 9
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
The deal: The code "4MOM30" will get you 30% off your entire wine order. Stock up!
When: Through May 9
Wine Insiders
The deal: Drop in the code "4MOM35" to get 35% off your wine restock order.
When: Through May 9
Red Lobster
The deal: Drop $50 on a Red Lobster gift card and you'll get a bonus coupon for $10 off an in-restaurant, To Go, or delivery order that hits a $30 minimum. That coupon can be used anytime in July or August.
When: Through June 30
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on lattes and Ice Blended drinks size regular or larger.
When: May 7-9, 2 pm - close
Subway
The deal: If you buy $25 in gift cards in-restaurant or online, you'll get a coupon for a free six-inch sub that can be redeemed from July 1 to August 30.
When: Through June 30
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll be set up with a $10 bonus card that, unlike the head of broccoli in the back of your fridge, does not expire.
When: Through May 9
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month promotion in May sees the return of the Patron 'Rita, which is made with Patron Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and sour. You can get one for $5 all month. Plus, it's available to-go in states where that's allowed.
When: Through May 31
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.