Everywhere Nurses Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Nurse Appreciation Week

Courtesy of Sonny's BBQ

National Nurses Week has arrived, as it does every year. It should not require a week with a flashing sign to get some appreciation for the hard-working nurses around the country who take care of us and our loved ones. After the last couple of years, it shouldn't require much explanation as to why the week exists. Many restaurants have noted that and seen the absurd appreciation gifts nurses have posted online. Those spots are offering free food and deals for nurses throughout National Nurses Week for some balance. We pulled together some of the best deals you'll find to make it as easy as possible for nurses to find the deals that appeal to them most. Here are all the best deals available to nurses and other healthcare workers during National Nurses Week.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Free Food for Nurses Sonny's BBQ

The deal: Any nurse who verifies their eligibility gets a free Pork Big Deal meal. Once you're verified, you'll get the coupon via email.

When: May 9-12 Johnny Rockets

The deal: Teachers and healthcare workers with a valid ID can grab an Original or Deluxe Shake for free with any purchase in-store.

When: May 4-10 Zaxby's

The deal: Nurses and teachers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Boneless Wings Meals.

When: May 3 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: When nurses order an entrée, they can grab a free cookie or regular-sized drink.

When: May 6-12 Great American Cookies

The deal: Make a purchase and get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie if you're a teacher or nurse.

When: Through May 6 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Teachers and nurses can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on small ice creams.

When: Through May 6

Courtesy of Johnny Rockets

Food Deals for Nurses PDQ

The deal: Take $1 off each boxed lunch when you purchase 10 or more through the PDQ catering portal.

When: May 1-15

Sales for Nurses Samsung

The deal: The First Responder Offers Program offers nurses and other first responders up to 30% off phones, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

When: May 6 Sleep Number

The deal: Sleep Number has a lot of deals going for people who deserve a little more appreciation. Members of the military, first responders, health care professionals, and educators can take 20% off select mattresses, bases, and bedding.

When: April 26 - June 6

Other Deals Available During National Nurses Week Wendy's

The deal: Use Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.

When: Through May 31 Wendy's

The deal: For National Foster Care Month, grab a complimentary beverage of any size through Wendy's app with an order. Each time this is done, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000. It refreshes daily so that you can grab a free drink every day in May.

When: Through May 31 Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.

When: Through June 12 KFC

The deal: Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of at least $12 through the KFC mobile app.

When: Through June 5 Fleming's Steakhouse

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card, and Fleming's will pass along a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through June 19 7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards members can grab three of the shop's new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and a coffee for $4.

When: Through May 24 Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.

When: Through June 26 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Take 25% off your first order after downloading Marco's Pizza app.

When: Ongoing IHOP

The deal: Drop at least $25 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $5.

When: Through July 17 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get Howie Bread for a dollar with any online carryout order that hits the $15 minimum. Use the code "CINCO."

When: May 2-8 Wendy's

The deal: Use the app to get a free small order of fries with any Biggie Bag purchase.

When: May 2-8 Auntie Anne’s

The deal: Get BOGO pretzel anything if you’re Pretzel Perks member.

When: May 6-8 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.

When: Through June 26