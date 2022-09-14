This New National Park Policy Will Give Indigenous Peoples More Say on Park Land Usage

On September 13, the Director of the National Parks Service (NPS) announced that the agency had released new guidance to strengthen the role of American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes, Alaska Natives entities, and the Native Hawaiian Community in decision-making processes about federal lands.

"All national parks are located on Indigenous ancestral lands and this policy will help ensure Tribal governments have an equal voice in the planning and management of them," said NPS Director Chuck Sams in a press release.

The announcement from NPS coincides with the Department of Interior announcing that the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management will have similar co-stewardship policies. According to NPS, co-stewardship "is a broad term that includes formal co-management (through legal authorities), collaborative and cooperative management (often accomplished through agreements), and self-governance agreements (including annual funding agreements)."

There are currently 80 co-stewardships agreements with NPS, and with the new guidance, the agency has committed to expanding existing agreements and increasing the number in total. It is one of several ways the NPS is working to grow its relationship with Indigenous communities.

"Through increased and collaborative engagement with Tribes, Alaska Native entities, and the Native Hawaiian Community, we will make better land management decisions, acknowledge and hopefully heal some deep wounds, benefit from Traditional Ecological Knowledge, and better interpret the history of the lands we administer and all the plants and animals that live in them," Sams said.

You can view an Indigenous map of North America through Native-Land.ca. The website is home to maps, land acknowledgements, treaties, histories, and other resources related to many Indigenous groups worldwide.