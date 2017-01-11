Get in Free to Every National Park in the Country This Weekend

The National Park Service is celebrating its 100th birthday and they're throwing a party. While "party" might sell it a little hard, it's actually better than a party. All 412 national parks in the United States will have free entry from Aug. 25 through Aug. 28. That's everything from Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon to the David Berger National Memorial in Cleveland, America's smallest national park.

The Park Service was founded on Aug. 25, 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. At that point, the country had 35 national parks. The founding of the Service has helped aid the nation's expansion to 412 parks that cover over 84 million acres spread across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Saipan, and the Virgin Islands. It's something worth celebrating.