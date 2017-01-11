Get in Free to Every National Park in the Country This Weekend

The National Park Service is celebrating its 100th birthday and they're throwing a party. While "party" might sell it a little hard, it's actually better than a party. All 412 national parks in the United States will have free entry from Aug. 25 through Aug. 28. That's everything from Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon to the David Berger National Memorial in Cleveland, America's smallest national park.
The Park Service was founded on Aug. 25, 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. At that point, the country had 35 national parks. The founding of the Service has helped aid the nation's expansion to 412 parks that cover over 84 million acres spread across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Saipan, and the Virgin Islands. It's something worth celebrating.
Not only is any day spent with your one friend who owns a tent a special event, the parks will be hosting special events in honor of the centennial. Events will also take place at MLB and AAA baseball games throughout the U.S.
So, get to enjoying a national treasure. Or get to it on Sept. 24 (National Public Lands Day) or Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), which are also free days this year in celebration of the centennial. Additionally, the Park Service lets people in for free every Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January and during National Parks Week in April. Plus, every fourth grader in the country gets a free national parks pass that is good for their whole family for a year.
They're basically tearing down the walls between your "Yeah, well..." excuse and actually getting out to
be eaten alive by mosquitos enjoy the great outdoors and wonder what that weird smell is (it's called trees).