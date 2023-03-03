The National Park Service Says Not to Sacrifice Your Slow Friend if a Bear Attacks

That's all to say that I'm happy to know the National Park Service is looking out for people like me. In its latest viral tweet this week, the NPS shared some timely bear safety advice:

Some people are built to run fast, and I am not one of those people. I still sometimes have a recurring nightmare of my middle-school PE teacher screaming "use those long legs!" at me as I struggled to complete a relay race within a semi-respectable timeframe. Twenty-five years have passed and I still hear that PE teacher's voice ringing in my head as I run to catch a bus or keep up with my nephew, and I can still somehow feel that I am disappointing her as I struggle to catch my breath after even the shortest sprint.

In a series of replies, the NPS added that while sightings of the ever-majestic creatures are "an exciting moment," national park visitors should never forget that bears are wild animals that can—and do—inflict a lot of damage. Last October, for example, a grizzly bear attacked two college students in Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest, while a bird hunter was trampled by another grizzly in a separate incident the same month in Montana's Glacier National Park.

This is timely information because spring is right around the corner. This means bears will be more active and the NPS's bear safety guidance should be top of mind for visitors of national parks that are known for having bears nearby.

Though the NPS notes that bear attacks are rare, park visitors can stay safe by following a series of strategies.

First, the NPS suggests checking in at a visitor office or backcountry office to get bear safety information when arriving at a site, as bear behavior can vary from park to park. Next, park visitors should avoid bear encounters by keeping a distance from any bears they view, and try to not surprise a bear.

If a bear does take notice of you, the NPS recommends staying calm, picking up small children immediately, and making yourself look as large as possible while also avoiding making any loud noises. The NPS also recommends not running, and moving away slowly and sideways instead.

For more detailed bear safety advice, visit and bookmark the NPS bear safety guide, and please be kind to your slower friends—in the event of a bear encounter or otherwise. Odds are they're still carrying around some middle school trauma too.