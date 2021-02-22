National Park Service Launches New App to Serve as Your One-Stop Guide

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore more efficiently now with a new app from the National Park Service that consolidates information for all 423 NPS sites into one user-friendly hub. Now, rather than downloading individual apps for each park to access useful resources, people can simply open the National Park Service app and get answers for whichever spot they're curious about.

Preparing a visit to one of America's national treasures comes with a lot of questions. How much will it cost to enter? Is there parking? What trails are best? Are there lodging options? The NPS app has all those answers, and then some.

On the home screen, you'll see upcoming events, a NPS newsfeed, live videostreams, and the option to search for a specific park. When you select a park, you'll find information about all sorts of things, like when to visit, what to see, where to stay, how to get around, current weather conditions, park fees, visitor centers, and amenities. Some parks even have guided digital tours.

The app also comes with a map view, so you can find NPS sites by location rather than looking them up by name. If you have any favorite parks, you can pin them to your home screen, and whenever you visit a new spot, you can check it off a digital list to keep track of where you've been.

Even though the NPS app is still undergoing testing, it's available for download in both the Apple and Google stores with plenty of live features ready to take you on your next adventure.

