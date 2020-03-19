National Parks Are Waiving Entry Fees so We Can Seclude in Natural Beauty

Days into social distancing, free Chipotle delivery feels a little less exhilarating. Guac doesn't feed the soul like standing atop a tall granite summit purging your agonies in one long primal cry to the moon. Our government understands this, so it's giving us a nifty discount in these strange times--free entrance into national parks.
On Wednesday, the National Park Service announced that fees are temporarily suspended.
“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open," Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement. "This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks."
You might have already seen that Google Earth offers 31 virtual tours of the parks, which will act as a resource for people who can't safely travel to an outdoor space right now. But the NPS encourages those who can responsibly travel to run into the arms of mother nature as safe means of isolation. Just remember to practice better hygiene than you normally would while camping.
These waivers don't necessarily stop at the national level; Governor Cuomo took the same measure in New York State. Check out your state's parks website to see where you may be able to hug a tree.
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): The Best Hidden Gems on Netflix
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.