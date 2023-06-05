The National Parks Are Begging You to Leave Their Wildlife Alone

After a slew of TikToks showing visitors of Yellowstone National Park attempting to take selfies with, pet, and otherwise harass the bison in their natural habitat, the National Park Service has chimed in with a warning for all visitors thinking of getting cozy with wildlife in the parks.

In a recent cheeky post (amongst many others) to the NPS's Instagram, the organization gave visitors a guide to petting the wildlife in national parks, with the consensus being, "don't." The caption goes into more detail, reminding visitors that “wildlife in parks are wild and like your ex, can be unpredictable when they're disturbed or surprised.” The NPS also suggests visitors use binoculars or a zoom lens if they are hoping to get a closer look at the animals. The page has even changed their Instagram bio to address the onslaught of visitors infiltrating the bison's space at Yellowstone; it now reads "Don't pet the fluffy cows."