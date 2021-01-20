The National Park Foundation Has Helped Restore Access to 10,000 Miles of Trails

A year of social distancing has birthed a whole new love of the outdoors in many people, whether they started hiking more than usual or took their tentative first steps into the wilderness this year.

So, the timing of this National Park Foundation (NPF) announcement is fortuitous. The NPF has announced that, in partnership with Nature Valley, it has completed restoring access to 10,000 miles of national park trails over the last three years. That's about the equivalent of flying from New York City to Sydney.

The restorations took place in national parks across the country, almost touching every corner of the contiguous US, as well as one park in Hawaii. All told, the project improved trails in 19 parks spread across 16 states.