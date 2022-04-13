Everyone Gets Into National Parks for Free This Weekend

It's the time of the year when we celebrate national parks. National Park Week might not come pre-written into your "Firefighter Kittens Who Love Books" wall calendar, but it's coming.

To celebrate the start of National Park Week on April 16, the National Park Service is allowing travelers and nature-lovers to drop into any national park for free. Entrance fees are waived, allowing anyone to enjoy the best travel destinations in the country.

April 16 is one of five days in 2022 when national parks are free for everyone. This is the second instance this year, but you'll also be able to get free entry on August 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, September 24 for National Public Lands Day, and November 11 for Veterans Day.

Many national parks are free year-round. There are some, however, that are not. Those parks will welcome visitors for a day of hiking, stargazing, animal-watching, and biking. Be sure to note that entrance fees are waived, but that does not mean everything in the park is free. Fees for things like camping, tours, and transportation still exist.

Nonetheless, if you have spent any time in national parks, you might agree that the fees are very reasonable for what you're getting. For instance, Zion National Park, one of the most popular in the country, charges just $35 for an entire carload of people to visit for seven days. That's a good deal. Though, getting in on the house this weekend is an ever better deal.