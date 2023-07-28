Visiting the National Parks in Extreme Heat? Here's How to Stay Cool.

Unless you’ve been living under a cool rock buried deep into the damp Earth, you've noticed that it is incredibly hot. And not just extra sweaty armpits hot, but deeply, outrageously, detrimental-to-your-health hot. And as we know, that's not going to be a temporary situation. The temperature on Earth is rising rapidly—faster than anyone expected—and it is changing the way we do everything.

That especially includes spending time outside, where the risk increases tenfold. It is especially evident in U.S. national parks, where the death toll from heat-related illnesses is rising. ABC News reports that at least five people have died due to heat-related issues since the beginning of summer.

The issue is so dire that the National Park Service has released additional cautions regarding extreme heat and how to stay safe. This is especially necessary in national parks in the western part of the country, where temperatures regularly reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"People are still excited about coming out to national parks in whatever condition there exists out there, even in high heat conditions," NPS representative Cynthia Hernandez told ABC News. But that enthusiasm needs to come with additional caution. "You are going to need to understand the dangers of heat illness."

This is even more important for groups who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, including children and the elderly. Everyone is more vulnerable to heat related illnesses when they are in high humidity, at a high elevation, or are doing strenuous activities. The NPS has an entire resource page dedicated to staying safe in the heat at national parks specifically.