Here Are 5 Days in 2022 When National Park Access is Free & a Few More Ways to Save

With COVID-19 transmission rates jumping back up in the US, now might be as good of a time as any to see what nature has to offer. The US National Parks Service has announced the 2022 schedule, and it's looking like there will be free days to visit.

If you're looking to spend a little less on your park trip, try going on:

January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday

April 16: first day of National Park Week

August 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

September 24: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

According to the National Parks Service calendar, all 423 parks are free on these particular holidays, but take note that for some of the larger or more popular parks, parking can cost over $30.

The US National Parks service also allows free entry for veterans, Gold Star Families, and US citizens and permanent residents with permanent disabilities.

It's also worth pointing out that many national parks now take reservations to enter, which means you still may have to do a little bit of preparation before you hit up your local national park. You can check out Recreation.gov for walking routes, permits, and locating a national park near you.