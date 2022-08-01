The National Parks Are Offering Free Admission This Thursday

The National Park Service is welcoming anyone who loves the great outdoors into its parks for free on August 4.

Five times throughout 2022, national parks will waive admission fees to anyone who heads out to appreciate the incredible bounty of parks across the country. Earlier this year, the parks opened their proverbial doors on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and during National Park Week. The third date this year will be Thursday in honor of the anniversary of the signage of the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation, signed in 2020, approved additional funding for the maintenance of the national parks and established August 4 as an annual entrance fee-free day called Great American Outdoors Day.

There are two more opportunities later this year to take advantage of free admission. Those arrive on September 24 for National Public Lands Day, and November 11 for Veterans Day.

Many national parks are free to enter throughout the year. There are, however, many others that charge admission. Those parks will admit guests for free on August 4 to enjoy hiking, stargazing, biking, or any other activity that the park permits. Though, it’s admission fees that are waived and not other costs you might encounter like charges for transportation, tours, or camping overnight. Those are still in place.

Even on the other 360 days of the year, entrance prices for national parks are impressively reasonable. At Zion National Park, one of the most beautiful places in the US, an entire carload of people can enter the park for $35. That pass lasts for seven days. It’s not cheap to protect and maintain the many national parks around the country. Yet, admission to parks is a steal, especially at a time when prices are going up for almost anything you want to do.