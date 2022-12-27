You Can Get Into the National Parks for Free on These 5 Days in 2023

In 2023, one of your goals may be to get outside more. It's definitely on my list. If you're looking to get more time in national parks specifically, you'll want to get out your calendar and plan around the days you can get in for free.

The National Park Service recently announced the five days the parks will not have any entrance fees next year. The dates are listed below. The first one is coming in January, if you want to kick the new year off right.

January 16, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 22, First day of National Park Week

August 4, Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 23, National Public Lands Day

November 11, Veterans Day



Not sure which park to visit on these five days? Thrillist has compiled a list of the most popular national parks, the most underrated national parks, the best national parks to visit in winter, and just about everything else you need to know.