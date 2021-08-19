National Parks Are Free in Celebration of the Park Service's 105th Anniversary

The National Park Service is turning 105 years old. To celebrate such a big anniversary (anything over a century deserves double the festivities), the NPS is offering free admission at all 423 of its sites on August 25.

You can simply show up to your park of choice and receive free admission, though it's worth noting there are a few spots where reservations are required. Popular destinations like Yosemite and Glacier National Park ask for a heads up you're swinging through, so while you still won't have to pay you've gotta at least snag a reservation to avoid overcrowding.

While entry will cost you zero, certain activities like camping will cost you. Several sites and services are also off limits due to COVID-19 restrictions. You can check out the park service's alerts page for more info before planning your trip.

Yellowstone became the world's first national park decades earlier, President Woodrow Wilson didn't actually establish the park service until August 25, 1916, according to USA Today. That's when the agency was established in the Organic Act of 1916.

In addition to free admission, the NPS is also planning in-person and virtual activities to mark the momentous occasion. There's even free camping at Big South Fork National Recreation Area near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the paper reports.

There are two remaining free entrance days this year, including National Public Lands Day on September 25 and Veterans Day on November 11.