You Can Get Into the National Parks for Free on Monday

Every year, the National Park Service announces a handful of days on which it waives entrance fees to national parks across the United States.

In 2023, there will be five days when park fees are waived. The first comes on January 16 in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. To celebrate, you can get into any park for free whether, you're looking at a small local park or Yellowstone National Park.

Many national parks offer free entrance every day of the year. Others charge admission fees to cover the costs of maintaining some of the only wild spaces left in the country.

Though, some parks may still charge for specific activities like camping, transportation, or guided tours. Nonetheless, you can use that free entry to get into dozens of free activities offered inside almost every park.

Even when entrance fees aren't waived, the parks are impressively affordable. For instance, Zion National Park admits a carload of people—up to 15 passengers—for $35. That means everyone in the car gets a ticket to the park for up to seven days for that $35. By contrast, the cheapest price you'll find on a single one-day adult ticket to Disneyland on its least-desirable days is $104. For its most desirable days, that ticket rises to $179.

Get out and enjoy one of the country's best ideas on the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. The next opportunity to get in for free will be on April 22, which is the first day of National Park Week.