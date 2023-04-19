You Can Access the National Parks for Free This Saturday

Outdoors enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend. To celebrate the first day of National Park Week, all National Park Service sites will be free to enter on Saturday, April 22.

The fee-free initiative applies to all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee to travelers (you can find a complete list of those parks here). The other ones, of course, remain free as they always are. It is important to note, however, that the fee-free initiative doesn't cover additional costs such as camping, transportation, special tours, and other amenities.

Make sure to plan your trip ahead of time. There are more than 400 parks for you to visit in the US, and you should make sure you get your priorities straight before you head out for the next roadtrip. To help you navigate the huge world of national parks, you can check out this handy ranking on the must-see parks in the US. To help you physically navigate the parks, instead, make sure to check out Google Maps' latest update tailored specifically for national Pparks—you can find that information right here.

And if you can't take advantage of this Saturday's fee-free day, don't stress. There are other dates available this year where National Parks are free to enter—you can find them right here. The next one isn't until August 4, 2023.