Get Into Any National Park for Free This Week

Avid travelers frequently bring up national parks. It is not surprising. Inside the US, there are few places more beautiful than the incredible open spaces protected by the national park system.

It is almost ridiculous that some of the most beautiful places in the US are also the most affordable. Dropping into your favorite national park will be even easier on November 11. For Veterans Day, the National Park Service (NPS) is waiving entrance fees at parks across the country.

November 11 will be the last of five days in 2022 when the NPS offers free entrance to every park.

Of course, there are many parks that offer free access every day of the year. Some of the most alluring, however, do not. It is expensive to preserve and protect these important spaces. If you are hitting a national park on Veterans Day, be sure to note that only the entrance fee is waived. Other fees for things like transportation, tours, or camping sites are not waived.

It is your last opportunity to take advantage of waived fees this year. Take the opportunity as a prompt to get out and see the beauty that has been preserved around the US.