National Parks Are Offering Free Entry for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Despite shifting guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many US national parks remain open. Though, rules may have shifted, camping might be limited, and other restrictions are in place. It's a little different at each park. Nonetheless, most parks are open.

As it does every year, the National Park Service is waiving admissions for a handful of days, allowing anyone and everyone to enjoy the most beautiful parts of the United States. The first fee-free day of 2021 will be January 18 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You'll get the entrance fee to the park on the house for the day. Though, that does not eliminate fees that might be associated with other amenities like camping or tours.

The annual free days often inspire some people to ask why National Parks aren't always free. (Something, something, tax dollars, something, something.) Well, the parks are underfunded, and it's not easy to care for, preserve, restore, and staff these beautiful spaces.

Still, many parks are free every day of the year or offer free activities. For instance, a guided tour of the gorgeous caves at Mammoth Cave National Park will cost, but surface activities like biking, hiking, and stargazing are free. Though, the reasonable price to go down into the caves is well-worth the cost of admission.

Nonetheless, January 18 is on the house. So, observe proper social distancing guidelines and enjoy the open spaces that have been referred to as America's best idea.