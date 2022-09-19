National Parks Offer Free Entry Across the Country This Weekend

National parks have been called the US's best idea. The case isn't hard to make. The preserved pockets of wilderness around the US are truly special.

If you are hesitant to head to the park nearest you, the Park Service is giving you a reason to get out the door this month. For a handful of days every year, the parks offer free entry at every location around the country. On September 24, you will have that chance again in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Many national parks offer free admission throughout the year. Others do charge admission, however. Those parks are opening their "doors" on September 24, so you can enjoy the dozens of activities you will find inside the park's borders. However, be sure to plan ahead because only admission fees are waived. That does not include other charges you may encounter for activities like transportation, tours, or camping sites.

Entrance prices are still deeply alluring on the other 360 days of the year. For instance, at Zion National Park, a carload of people can get admission for seven days for just $35. It's impressive because it is not cheap to protect and maintain the country's many parks.

This is the second to last chance to get free entry to US national parks. The last free admission day of 2022 will land on Veterans Day, November 11. Get out there.