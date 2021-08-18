National Parks Are Bringing Back Mask Requirements

Mask mandates are back in many places as COVID-19 cases surge around the globe. The National Parks Service (NPS) is the latest to announce the return of masking requirements. Effective immediately, masks will be required for all visitors who enter any of America's national parks.

The directive, announced early this week, states that visitors, employees, and contractors will have to wear masks inside any NPS building as well as in "crowded outdoor spaces." The rules apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status or levels of transmission in a particular area. The mask mandate is in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors' safety," Shawn Benge, NPS deputy director, said in a statement about the mask requirement.

The mask policy mirrors that of one issued back in February. The NPS did not include an end date for its mask requirement. The rule will be in effect until further notice. It will be enforced at all NPS buildings, public transportation systems, and parks including Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Statue of Liberty, and Shenandoah National Park.

National Parks saw an influx of visitors following the early waves of the pandemic. According to a report from CNN, Arches National Park in Utah was among the most popular destinations for travelers. It frequently had to shut its gates due to the sheer volume of visitors on any given day. Other popular parks, like Yellowstone and Yosemite, are encouraging visitors to give lesser-known parks a shot in an effort to avoid overcrowding, or visitors being turned away.

Per the CDC's guidance, outdoor activities are safer than most indoor ones, but visiting a crowded national park presents a risk. If you're planning a trip to one of America's national parks, consider checking out one not too many people flock to and don't forget to pack your mask. After all, safety is no accident.