The 10 National Parks That Now Require Reservations

In 2024, a few national parks are again implementing a reservation system to ensure that all visitors can enjoy the parks without stressing about large crowds, traffic, and lack of parking, with Mount Rainier National Park now becoming the latest park to do so. It's a good thing!

And don't worry—these timed-entry reservations won't break your bank. Usually, the reservations are either free (plus a $2 fee for recreation.gov) or cost just a few bucks. Check out the list of national parks (or national monuments) requiring reservations in 2024 and details on how the reservations for each park work below:

Acadia National Park

Starting May 22 and continuing through October 27, if you want to visit the famous Maine national park, you'll have to reserve your timed entry slot for $6.

A portion of the passes will be available 90 days in advance (30%), while the rest will be released two days before the visit date.

Arches National Park

You'll have to make a reservation to visit Utah's Arches National Park starting on April 1. The reservation itself will be free, but you'll have to pay a $2 recreation.gov processing fee.

Reservations will be available 90 days in advance, and will be released in monthly blocks.

Glacier National Park

You'll have to plan ahead before you head over to the iconic Montana ark this year. The park will require reservations starting May 24 for the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork and starting July 1 for the Many Glacier Valley. Making your reservation will be free, but you'll still have to pay the $2 processing fee.

Haleakalā National Park

To access this gorgeous Hawaiian national park, visitors will need to make a reservation up to 60 days in advance. However, a portion of the reservations will be released two days in advance. It'll cost $1 per vehicle.

Mount Rainier National Park

The popular Washington national park is now testing a timed-entry reservation system for its Paradise Corridor. From May 24 to September 2, reservations will be required to reach the corridor through the park’s Nisqually or Stevens Canyon entrances between 7 am and 3 pm. Reservations will also be required between July 3 and September 2 to enter the Sunrise Corridor at the White River entrance between 7 am and 3 pm. A portion of the reservations will open up 90 days in advance, while next-day reservations will also be available. Reservations cost $2 each.

Muir Woods National Monument

The Californian national monument is now requiring reservations as well. You can reserve your visit for a cost of $9 per car or $3.50 per person for the shuttle service reservation.

Visitors can book their slot up to 90 days in advance, and additional slots are released three days before the visit.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Starting on May 24, the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park will require park visitors to get two separate timed access permits to access its areas. One will be valid for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, while the other will allow visitors to access the rest of the park. Reservations will be free of charge except the $2 processing fee.

Shenandoah National Park

If you're looking to visit this national park located in Virginia, you'll have to purchase your reservation for $1.

Visitors will be able to book their visit up to 30 days in advance, and a portion of them will be available five days prior to the visit date.

Yosemite National Park

Obtaining access to Yosemite in California will be a little more structured this year. The reservation system will now include a "Peak Hours Plus" program. That means that reservations will be required for vehicles between 5 am and 4 pm on weekends from April 13 to June 30, and every day from July 1 to August 16. From August 17 to October 27, instead, vehicle reservations will be required on weekends.

Additionally, reservations will be required from February 10 through February 25 on weekends as well as on President's Day on February 19.

Visitors will be able to get a full-day reservation or an afternoon one. It will cost $2.

Zion National Park

Starting on January 1, the Utah national park will require reservations to visit Angels Landing. Each reservation costs $3, and they're released on a lottery system on a rolling basis.