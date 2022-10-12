It Just Got Even Easier to Visit National Parks

From October 12 on, many national parks with previous timed entry requirements will drop them. Rocky Mountain National Park, Arches National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Glacier National Park have all dropped the requirements, according to USA Today.

The requirements were instituted at many of the most popular national parks to help prevent overcrowding and to help keep both visitors and the parks safe. It followed other restrictions implemented by the National Park Service after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now just six national parks that require a version for timed entry to enter the park for certain parts of each park. Acadia National Park, Haleakalā National Park, Muir Woods National Monument, Shenandoah National Park, Washington Monument, and Zion National Park all have some timed entry requirements.

In total, there are 423 National sites under the National Park Service's domain. It's always best to check Recreation.gov before you go on any outdoor adventure in the US. In addition to information about Time Entry passes, you can also check out the requirements for vehicle entry, camping reservations, and other essential information for your trip.