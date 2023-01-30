These Are the Must-See National Parks, According to a New Poll

Maybe not everyone is a huge fan of American cities, but it's hard to say the same thing when it comes to our national parks and gorgeous outdoor destinations. With 63 national parks spread across 32 states and territories, the US has a lot to offer when it comes to immersing yourself in nature.

Plus, according to Americans themselves, some parks are just dramatically better than others. The public opinion giant YouGov recently released the results of a poll conducted in September 2022 where it asked US citizens which parks, among the ones they visited, they were most likely to recommend to other visitors.

At the top of the list is the Grand Canyon. According to the poll, 84% of those who have visited it agree that they would strongly recommend it. Timing with the same percentage of enthusiastic visitors is Yellowstone National Park. Right behind those two came the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with 82% on respondents strongly recommending it.

In order to come up with the results, YouGov polled a random sample of 1,000 Americans and weighed the answers according to a variety of factors. First, the company ranked the parks that Americans have visited, and they proceeded to compile a list of the top 25. Then, of the 25 national parks visited by the largest share of Americans, YouGov created a list for those that people who had visited them were most likely to recommend to others.

You can take a look at the top 10 most recommended parks below:1. Grand Canyon National Park (84%)

2. Yellowstone National Park (84%)

3. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (82%)

4. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (80%)

5. Rocky Mountain National Park (80%)

6. Yosemite National Park (79%)

7. Sequoia National Park (78%)

8. Redwood National Park (76%)

9. Zion National Park (76%)

10. Bryce Canyon National Park (75%)

Which national parks didn't fare as well in the ranking? Only 46% of those who had visited Death Valley National Park said they would highly recommend it, the lowest percentage of any park included in the analysis.

You can read the full list here.