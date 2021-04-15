You Can Get into National Parks for Free This Saturday

We're all ready to get the hell out of the house. It's been a crappy year, and we're all hoping 2021 is a good sight better than 2020.

To help us get there, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at US parks six times this year. One of those days is this Saturday. To celebrate the start of National Parks Week, you can get into parks for free on April 17.

Many national parks are always free, but the ones that aren't are going to welcome your biking, hiking, stargazing, animal-watching desires gratis on April 17. It's the perfect way to celebrate the week where we remember that the national parks are among the best places to visit in the country.

It's important to note that entry fees may vanish, but other costs are not waived. Charges for tours, transportation, and camping, among other fees, are not waived. Though, most people who have spent time in national parks around the country would agree that the fees you're facing at most parks are surprisingly reasonable.

If you're heading out during National Parks Week, be sure to pay attention to the night sky as well. Many national parks are dark sky parks. That means you may have an outstanding view of the moon crossing the winter hexagon, mars getting close to the moon, or meteors streaking across the sky as we get close to the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower later in April.