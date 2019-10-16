Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Food for National Pasta Day

For those of us who pay attention to food holidays, October is a pretty solid month. It's National Pizza Month, there's National Taco Day, Halloween, and even National Dessert Day. You might think that last one is pretty forgettable, but it gets a lot of attention compared to the starchy National Pasta Day on October 17.
The delightfully broad holiday will bring you oodles of Offspring guitarists. That will happen because loads of restaurants, both national chains and local restaurants, are offering discounts and deals to help you enjoy the day o' noodles. Look below to find offers from Olive Garden, Your Pie, Carrabba's, and other restaurants.
Is Dessert Pizza Really a Pizza?
Free Food on National Pasta Day
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders can get a free serving of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti. Just flash an ID when you’re dining in.
When: Through October 31
Pasta Deals on National Pasta Day
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Order the Spaghetti Pomodoro or Linguine Positano with a soup or salad for just $10 because we're celebrating noodles, dammit.
When: October 17-20
Your Pie
The deal: Get yourself a pasta entrée for just $3.14 at participating locations.
When: October 17
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain has brought back its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion for a limited time. The bottomless bowl of starch starts at $10.99.
When: Ongoing
Giordano's
The deal: Take half-off any classic Italian dish with the code "400-670-664."
When: October 17
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $15 on Knorr Pasta Sides and get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through October 27
Giusto Sapore
The deal: Take 25% off all of the pasta brand's goods on Amazon with the code "25pastaoff."
When: October 17
Applebee's
The deal: The neighborhood chain is serving up its new pasta and grill combos for $9.99. You get a grilled entrée with your choice of pasta dish.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Pasta Day
Conrad New York Downtown – New York City, New York
The deal: Swing into Conrad’s ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant for BOGO pasta dishes on National Pasta Day.
When: October 17
Fi'lia Brickell
The deal: You can get the Italian restaurant's Pasta Monday Special all week long. Everything on the specials menu is $13, including Spaghetti Carbonara.
When: October 14-18
Other Deals on National Pasta Day
Pizza Hut
The deal: Every day in October, Pizza Hut will be dishing up a free $20 gift card on Reddit.
When: Through October 31
Applebee's
The deal: The Drink of the Month is a $1 Vampire. The purple rum cocktail comes with a cherry and a set of vampire teeth floating on top.
When: October 1-31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Blaze is working with Postmates now, so you're getting $10 off a $20 order from Blaze through Postmates.
When: October 14-20
Carvel
The deal: In conjunction with Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” Carvel is offering a Silme Shake loaded with edible slime. If that’s not your bag, you can get $3 off Halloween-themed cakes and $2 off Lil’ Screamer Novelties all month.
When: Through October 31
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month is the FANGtastic 'Rita, margarita with Lunazul tequila, Cointreau, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and topped like the Applebee's cocktail, with fangs. It's $5 all month.
When: October 1-31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: To honor the nation’s great cookies, Mrs. Fields is offering a buy-three-get-one-free deal all month.
When: Through October 31
Bojangles
The deal: Participating locations are serving up coffee in any size for just a buck.
When: Through December 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Chow down on a free Pizookie with any purchase of at least $9.95. You'll need this coupon, though.
When: Through October 24
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Get a medium one with the code "LHP10."
When: Ongoing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.